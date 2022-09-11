Daily news update: Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 4, Soweto electricity woes, Mkhwebane vs Ramaphosa

Citizen Reporter

Eskom ramped up load shedding to stage 4 on Saturday morning. The power utility announced that this will last until Monday at 5am.

Picture File: City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse threatened to lead a march with residents of Soweto to Eskom should residents’ grievances not be addressed by the power utility and national government within 14 days.

A few weeks ago, disgruntled residents from different townships of Soweto marched to the mayor’s office in Johannesburg, demanding a solution to their electricity woes.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Neil McCartney

The tussle between President Cyril Ramaphosa and suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane continues unabated. Mkhwebane is now approaching the Western Cape High Court to enforce the ruling invalidating her suspension.

This after the High Court ruled on Friday that Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend her in June was invalid.

Picture File: The late Queen Elizabeth II watches a military ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle in Windsor in June 2021. Photo: AFP/POOL/Chris Jackson

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey in London at 11:00 am (1000 GMT), royal officials said on Saturday.

Buckingham Palace also confirmed that the queen, who died on Thursday aged 96, will then be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London, for a committal service.

Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe has a plan for the Proteas to win the World Cup. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe shares what the Proteas need to do to win the T20 World Cup.

South Africa’s awful record at World Cups is not something Nkwe has shied away from, and he believes he has a plan to secure that long-awaited trophy.

