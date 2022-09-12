More than 3000 suspects arrested in Gauteng and KZN over the weekend

Siphumelele Khumalo

More than 3000 people in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were arrested over the weekend for various crimes during crime combatting operations.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps) in the Johannesburg District, the police arrested approximately 450 suspects for different crimes including undocumented persons.

In Mamelodi, Tshwane – about 480 suspects were arrested. Ten liquor outlets were closed for contravening the Liquor Act, and several vehicles with tampered engine numbers and unlicensed firearms were also confiscated during the operation.

In the West Rand, more than 170 suspects were arrested. Amongst those were wanted suspects who have evaded previous arrests.

In Ekhuruleni, more than 460 suspects were arrested for crimes which include rape, murder, possession and dealing of drugs, possession of unlicensed firearms and suspected stolen property.

Some of the suspects were released after paying admission of guilt fines and the others are expected to appear before different magistrate courts in Gauteng.

The number of arrested suspects in KwaZulu-Natal was also alarming, as police revealed that more than 2100 individuals were arrested in the province between 5 and 11 September.

According to police, operations carried out across all 11 districts within the province resulted in a total of 2165 people finding themselves behind bars for various offences.

“These arrests include 118 suspects arrested for robberies and 84 that were arrested for burglaries. Police arrested 407 people who were found in possession of drugs, 34 who were found in possession of firearms and 52 who were found in possession of stolen property.”

“During the same period 579 suspects were arrested for assaults, 56 for murder and 61 for rape. Police also detained 175 for shoplifting, 117 for theft and 76 for malicious damage to property. A total of ten suspects were arrested for theft of motor vehicle and nine for carjacking,” Saps said in a statement.

Meanwhile, police have urged the public assist in the fight against crime by reporting criminal activities on the Crime Stop Line 08600 10111 or leave anonymous tip-offs on the MySaps App which can be downloaded on any smartphone.

