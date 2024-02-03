Eastern Cape health dept on high alert after 324 pupils rushed to healthcare facilities

Four have been admitted to hospital.

The Eastern Cape department of health is on high alert 324 pupils from Osborn Senior Secondary School in KwaBhaca were rushed to healthcare facilities this week.

According to MEC Nomakhosazana Meth’s spokesperson, Mkhululi Ndamase, the pupils were rushed to the healthcare facilities vomiting and with diarrhoea over two days.

The 324 pupils from the same school in KwaBhaca were treated at Tshungwana Clinic over two days.

On Thursday, 274 pupils were rushed to Tshungwana Clinic with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting. On Friday, an additional 50 pupils from the same school were treated.

The source of the illness is still being investigated.

The Alfred Nzo District Municipality took samples for testing.

Out of the 324 pupils, 313 were successfully managed at Tshungwana Clinic, while the rest were taken to Madzikane KaZulu Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

Four remain in hospital for further treatment and observation.

They are all in stable condition, said Ndamase.

“We are confident that they will soon be back at school because they are in good hands. We are grateful that our dedicated and hardworking healthcare workers continue to do their best in ensuring that lives are saved,” said Meth.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health and Alfred Nzo District Municipality remain on high alert.

This is the latest incident after a series of suspected food poisoning cases in some schools across South Africa, including in the Eastern Cape, late last year.

In October, Meth called for food safety inspections to be intensified and for action to be taken against shop owners found to be selling expired goods.

This after more than 140 pupils presenting with abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, itchiness, high temperature and shortness of breath were rushed to the province’s healthcare facilities.

All 143 pupils had reported buying snacks and food from local hawkers or local shops.

“We are calling on municipalities working with relevant stakeholders like law enforcement agencies to intensify the food safety inspection operations because we cannot afford to have shop owners selling expired goods to our children, which at times includes expired baby formula,” said Meth at the time.