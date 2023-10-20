Alleged food poisoning strikes Roodepoort school, claims life of Grade 3 pupil

The Gauteng Department of Education confirmed that a Grade 3 boy from a school in Tshepisong, Roodepoort, died due to alleged food poisoning. Fork biscuits | Picture: thehappyfoodie.co.uk

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirmed that a Grade 3 boy from the school in Tshepisong, Roodepoort, died due to alleged food poisoning.

The pupil died at the Tshepisong Clinic.

The tragic death of the boy comes amid increasing incidents of food poisoning among South African pupil and a focus on expired foods and snacks at spaza shops.

One pupil dead, another in hospital

According to the department, two Grade 3 boy pupil from the school complained of stomach cramps in class and were rushed to the clinic.

“Unfortunately, after a few minutes of receiving medical attention, one pupil was certified dead. Accordingly, the surviving pupil was transferred to Leratong Hospital for further medical treatment, and he is in stable condition,” said GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The pupils had allegedly bought and consumed a pack of biscuits from a local spaza shop in the area, according to information at the department’s disposal.

“We wish to convey our sincerest condolences to the family of the pupil and the greater school community of Onkgopotse Tiro Primary School for their loss. Subsequently, we will dispatch our psycho-social support officials to the school for necessary support,” the GDE said.

The department wished the pupil who survived this incident a speedy recovery.

“We continue to urge School Governing Bodies (SGBs), parents, and communities at large to always be vigilant towards the food or snacks sold in and around schools,” Mabona said.

“Where it is suspected that the food or snack may have expired, such information should be reported to the local health or police authorities for necessary action.”

Over 60 pupils fell ill on Thursday

Earlier on Friday, the department confirmed that about 22 pupils from Tlotlompho Primary School in Ga-Rankuwa, Tshwane, were rushed to a local medical facility after falling sick at school in the morning. Out of 22 pupils, only four were transferred to a hospital.

“The affected pupils started complaining after eating snacks allegedly bought from a street vendor. Accordingly, the said pupils experienced vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and shortness of breath,” Mabona said.

In a separate incident, 40 pupils from Reimolotswe Primary School in Winterveld were also rushed to a local medical facility after consuming a type of snack called “dibombolina,” which they allegedly bought from different hawkers around the school.

“Only three were attended at a local facility and discharged; meanwhile, about 37 were transferred and treated at the hospital after experiencing symptoms associated with diarrhea, vomiting, and headaches, and they were later discharged. Fortunately, all were discharged, and only one was admitted,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the department said it was “greatly satisfied” with the work done by police in a similar matter regarding food poisoning, where 90 pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve were hospitalised on 20 September, 2023, after consuming space cookies.

The Soshanguve Magistrates Court denied three suspects arrested in the matter bail.

The case will resume on Tuesday, 12 December 2023.