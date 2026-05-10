5 suspected rhino poachers killed in shootout with police

Inside the operation that foiled a possible rhino poaching.

Five suspected rhino poachers have been shot and killed in a shootout with police in Hluhluwe, Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Police say they gathered intelligence that the suspects were travelling along the R618 towards a game reserve and decided to set up a stop-and-search operation along the route on Saturday evening.

“When the suspects arrived at the roadblock, a shootout ensued between the police and the suspects.

“Five suspects were shot and fatally wounded,” said police. No officer was injured during the shootout.

The suspects were found in possession of a hunting rifle with a silencer and two pistols.

Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal has, through several interventions, reduced the amount of rhinos lost over the last two years. There were only 63 deaths in 2025, a drop from 198 in 2024.

Among these interventions were a strategic dehorning programme implemented in 2024, enhanced detection through advanced camera technologies and sensors, the Integrated Wildlife Zones Programme fostering collaboration between Ezemvelo and private rhino owners, and an Integrity Implementation Plan featuring successful polygraphing of all park law-enforcement personnel.

Rhino poaching on the decline, but still a concern

South Africa recorded a 16% decline in rhino poaching nationally during 2025, with 352 animals killed compared to 420 in 2024.

The statistics, revealed by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment in February, brought some good news, but also highlighted a shift in poaching hotspots.

Nearly half of the rhinos lost were in the Kruger National Park, which reported 175 poached rhinos in 2025. This was nearly double the 88 recorded in 2024.

Poaching in Kruger has increased for three consecutive years, with investigations flagging internal corruption. Seven Ranger Services employees at Kruger were dismissed following disciplinary action.

To remedy the situation, the park is recruiting additional field rangers and has introduced 12 operational K9 units with 11 newly trained handlers, alongside significant technology investments to support anti-poaching efforts.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane