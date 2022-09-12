50 million trapped in modern slavery and forced marriages – report

Faizel Patel

At least fifty million people around the world are trapped in forced labour or forced marriages.

This was revealed in a new study by the United Nations (UN) agencies for labour and migration along with the Walk Free Foundation.

The study also found that at the end of last year, 28 million people were in forced labour, while 22 million were living in a marriage into which they had been forced.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) said the number of people in modern slavery has risen significantly in the last five years.

“10 million more people were in modern slavery in 2021 compared to 2016 global estimates. Women and children remain disproportionately vulnerable. Modern slavery occurs in almost every country in the world, and cuts across ethnic, cultural and religious lines.”

“More than half (52%) of all forced labour and a quarter of all forced marriages can be found in upper-middle income or high-income countries,” the ILO said.

Forced labour

The ILO said most cases of forced labour (86%) are found in the private sector.

“Forced labour in sectors other than forced commercial sexual exploitation accounts for 63% of all forced labour, while forced commercial sexual exploitation represents 23% of all forced labour. Almost four out of five of those in forced commercial sexual exploitation are women or girls.”

It said state-imposed forced labour accounts for 14% of people in forced labour.

Forced marriage

The ILO said the true incidence of forced marriage, particularly involving children aged 16 and younger, is likely far greater than current estimates can capture.

“Forced marriage is closely linked to long-established patriarchal attitudes and practices and is highly context specific. The overwhelming majority of forced marriages (89%) was driven by family pressure.”

“Although two-thirds (65%) of forced marriages are found in Asia and the Pacific, when regional population size is considered, the prevalence is highest in the Arab States, with 4.8 people out of every 1000 in the region in forced marriage,” the ILO said.

ILO Director-General Guy Ryder said it is shocking that the situation of modern slavery is not improving.

“Nothing can justify the persistence of this fundamental abuse of human rights. We know what needs to be done, and we know it can be done. Effective national policies and regulation are fundamental. But governments cannot do this alone. International standards provide a sound basis, and an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed.”

“Trade unions, employers’ organisations, civil society and ordinary people all have critical roles to play,” Ryder said.

Grace Forrest, Founding Director of Walk Free, said modern slavery is the antithesis of sustainable development.

“Yet, in 2022, it continues to underpin our global economy. It is a man-made problem, connected to both historical slavery and persisting structural inequality. In a time of compounding crises, genuine political will is the key to ending these human rights abuses.”

Ending modern slavery

The report proposes a number of recommended actions which, taken together and swiftly, would mark significant progress towards ending global modern slavery.

They include: improving and enforcing laws and labour inspections; ending state-imposed forced labour; stronger measures to combat forced labour and trafficking in business and supply chains; extending social protection, and strengthening legal protections including raising the legal age of marriage to 18 without exception.

Other measures include addressing the increased risk of trafficking and forced labour for migrant workers, promoting fair and ethical recruitment, and greater support for women, girls and vulnerable individuals.

