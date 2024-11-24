Another child dies in Soweto after eating snacks from spaza shop

Authorities are investigating the death of yet another child in Soweto after allegedly eating contaminated food bought from a spaza shop.

It is understood the 8-year-old grade 2 learner from Thabisile Primary School in Diepkloof died on Friday.

Tragic

Gauteng Education Department (GDE) spokesperson Steve Mabona said MEC Matome Chiloane, is “deeply saddened by the untimely passing” of the pupil.

“According to information at our disposal, it is alleged that the learner fell ill on Wednesday, 20 November 2024, after reportedly consuming biscuits from a local spaza shop.

“Her condition reportedly worsened over the course of the next two days, and she was taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Friday, where she was tragically declared deceased,” Mabona said.

Investigation

Mabona said the exact cause of the child’s death remains unclear.

“The relevant authorities are conducting investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has dispatched its Psycho-Social Support Unit to provide counselling to the affected family, learners, and staff at Thabisile Primary School on Monday, 25 November 2024,” Mabona said.

Chiloane has conveyed the department’s thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, and school community during this difficult time.

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all learners and will continue to monitor developments closely,” said Chiloane.

Ramaphosa warning to spaza shops

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned spaza shop owners that if they do not register their businesses, action will be taken against them.

Ramaphosa’s address comes as the country battles a spate of deaths and hospital admissions linked to food poisoning.

More than 20 children have died due to food-borne illnesses from goods said to have been bought from local spaza shops.

These incidents also sparked massive outcries, leading to several community protests countrywide.

Registration

Ramaphosa said the call for registration was not meant to punish spaza shops, but rather to ensure the safety of communities and prioritisation of the economy.

“We’ve given them a timeframe to come forward… If they don’t come forward by themselves, then we will be compelled to take action.

“We empathise with the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We must work together to ensure that we manage this process effectively. Our ministers, provincial and local government leaders will continue to make announcements,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said the registration of spaza shops is aimed at formalising the township economy.

