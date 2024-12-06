Mbalula sounds warning to immigrants: ‘Don’t exploit South Africa’s generosity’

Mbalula also warned South Africans, including government officials who aid criminality, that they too will be held accountable for their role.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has issued a stern warning to immigrants already residing in South Africa, and those intending to apply for visas, not to take advantage of the country’s laws.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a simplified visa process for Nigerian nationals to enable economic activities and boost tourism.

“The modernisation of the visa application process does not compromise the integrity of the visa system,” said the Presidency.

According to The Presidency, prospective travellers can apply for their visas without submitting their passports along with their applications – at the time of application, they are only required to submit certified copies of the biopage of their passports, and their actual passports should also be availed during the application process for verification and confirmation.

ALSO READ: Author Jackie Phamotse’s open letter to Ramaphosa: ‘Do you not understand the risks you have created in your agenda with Nigeria?’

Once a visa has been approved, they are required to submit their passports for the process to be completed and for the visa to be affixed to the passport.

“These changes have improved the customer experience while ensuring the security and integrity of the overall visa application process.”

Nigeria and SA share ‘mutual interests’

The decision has faced criticism, with some accusing the government of simplifying visa applications despite ongoing issues with corruption at the Department of Home Affairs and cases of foreign nationals fraudulently acquiring South African documents.

ALSO READ: Illegal miners report forced labor amid rescue operation at Sabie mine

This follows recent reports involving Miss Universe runner-up Chidimma Adetshina from Nigeria, whose mother allegedly stole a South African child’s identity to register her birth.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber confirmed that Chidimma and her mother’s South African documents would be revoked due to their failure to respond to the department’s inquiries.

Following Ramaphosa’s announcement, South Africans expressed their frustrations on social media, calling for a mass protest demanding his resignation.

Mbalula dismissed the calls for a national shutdown over what he labelled as “distortions” of what Ramaphosa said.

“We’re aware that there’s been a distortion of what the President said and it was said that Ramaphosa has said Nigerians can come to South Africa without passports or visas,” said Mbalula.

ALSO READ: At least 95 undocumented children among illegal miners arrested at Stilfontein

“That is a distortion, it’s a lie deliberately being peddled to project this government as not being sensitive and lacking direction in relation to the strengthening of the immigration policy for the country.

“We dismiss the so-called national shutdown as nothing more than a failed attempt to sow chaos. These opportunists have no plan for building South Africa but only destruction. To our people, we say reject these distractions and remain focused on rebuilding our communities and creating opportunities for all.”

Mbalula to immigrants: ‘SA is not a playground’

While acknowledging the relationship between South Africa and Nigeria, Mbalula emphasised that immigrants must adhere to the country’s laws.

“Nigeria is one of the African countries with whom we share mutual interests and reciprocal growth. The relationship with Nigeria is strengthened straight cultural exchange and economic cooperation between the two countries,” said Mbalula.

ALSO READ: 18,000 foreign nationals serving time in SA prisons

“However, to all immigrants residing in South Africa, whether from Africa or elsewhere in the world, we are clear; you’re welcome here only if you respect the laws of the country and contribute positively to our society.

“There are those who exploit South Africa’s generosity and believe they can operate outside the law without consequences, we make it abundantly clear: South Africa is not a playground for lawlessness. As the president said, does not equal entry without passports.

“Anyone who undermines our legal system or compromises the safety and economic opportunities of South Africans will face the full might of the law. This includes immigrants who engage in criminal activities.”

He further warned South Africans, including government officials who aid criminality, that they too will be held accountable for their role.

ALSO READ: Gauteng crime stats: 7 202 of 22 243 arrests involve undocumented foreigners

“This includes South Africans who enable this criminality by illegally registering businesses or aiding criminal behaviour such as zama zamas, drug peddlers, drug laboratories and illegal immigrants, our patience has been overstretched, South Africa’s hospitality must never be mistaken for weakness. Our communities cannot live in fear. The law must be enforced.”