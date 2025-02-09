7 water reservoirs critically low in Joburg amid warning of little to no water in these 370 areas
Meanwhile, taps in the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding areas may also be affected after a power outage at Hector Norris and Yeoville pump stations on Saturday.
Johannesburg Water has warned of little to no water in several parts of Johannesburg on Sunday as it battles high demand and unplanned maintenance.
Water levels at seven reservoirs and one water tower were critically low on Saturday evening, with the utility closing outlets overnight to build capacity for the following day.
“Our technical teams are actively monitoring all network systems, and despite the reconfiguration efforts, some systems are still unable to meet the rising demand,” it added.
At least 370 areas and more than 75 800 properties could be affected.
It also sent a message out to residents in the city explaining that water consumption had increased around 8% in the period between 24 December and 25 January, and asking for cooperation.
“We plead with residents to partner with Johannesburg Water to conserve water.”
These are the systems that are critically low, and the areas that may be affected:
|Forest Hill Tower
|Bellavista Estate
Chrisville
Foresthill
Glenanda
Klipriviersberg Estate S.H.
Lindberg Park
Linmeyer
Robertsham
Turffontein
Turf Club
Gillview
Gillview Ext.1
Haddon
Haddon Ext.1
Kenilworth
Kenilworth Ext.1, 3
Oakdene
Oakdene Ext.1,5,13,14, 15, 16, 19
Rosettenville
Rossettenville Ext
Rosettenville Ext’s.2,3,4,5,6
Southdale Ext.2
The Hill
The Hill Ext’s 1,5,6,7,9,11
Towerby
Towerby Ext’s 1, 2,3,4,5
Towsenview
Towsenview Ext.2
West Turffontein
West Turffontein Ext.2
Winchester Hills Ext 3
|Doornkop Reservoir
|Thulani Ext.2
Lufhereng Ext.1
Dobsonville Ext.9
Thulani Ext.1
Thulani
Doornkop Ext.3
Protea Glen Ext.1
Protea Glen Ext.2
Protea Glen Ext.4
Doornkop Ext.1
Doornkop
Protea City
Dobsonville Gardens
Doornkop Ext.2
Protea Glen
Protea Glen Ext.7
Protea Glen Ext.8
Lufhereng
|Jabulani Reservoir
|Tladi
Moroka North
Dube Ext.2
Chiawelo Ext.1
Jabavu Central Western
Mofolo South Ext.1
Orlando West
Molapo
Klipspruit Ext.2
Phiri
Senaoane
Chiawelo
Dhlamini Ext.2
Jabavu Ext.3
Dhlamini Ext.1
Jabavu Ext.1
Jabavu
Dhlamini Ext.5
Dhlamini Ext.4
Dhlamini
Moletsane
Chiawelo Ext.2
Mapetla Ext.1
Mapetla
Orlando West Ext
Chiawelo Ext.3
Protea North Ext.1
Moroka
Jabulani
Jabulani Ext.1
Jabavu Central Western Ext.1
Dube
Mofolo South
Jabavu Ext.2
Mofolo Central
|Illovo Reservoir
|Sandown Ext.50
Willowild Ext.2
Willowild Ext.1
Hyde Park Ext.43
Morningside Ext.35
Morningside Ext.163
Morningside Ext.132
Morningside Ext.86
Morningside Ext.87
Morningside Ext.148
Morningside Ext.75
Morningside Ext.127
Morningside Ext.115
Morningside Ext.109
Morningside Ext.107
River Club Ext.15
Morningside Ext.147
Morningside Ext.137
Morningside Ext.83
Morningside Ext.74
River Club Ext.17
Morningside Ext.135
Morningside Ext.10
Morningside Ext.82
Morningside Ext.43
Morningside Ext.49
Morningside Ext.34
Morningside Ext.57
Eastgate Ext.12
Morningside Ext.29
Parkmore Ext.1
Morningside Hills
Strathavon Ext.7
Hurl Park
Strathavon Ext.17
Morningside Ext.48
Morningside Ext.15
Strathavon Ext.8
Morningside Ext.91
Strathavon Ext.26
Strathavon Ext.6
Morningside Ext.4
Strathavon Ext.22
Strathavon Ext.15
Morningside Ext.121
Morningside Ext.30
Strathavon Ext.32
Strathavon Ext.12
Strathavon Ext.4
Strathavon Ext.16
Morningside Ext.27
Sandown Ext.7
Strathavon Ext.39
Strathavon Ext.5
Morningside Ext.72
Sandown Ext.10
Strathavon Ext.13
Morningside Ext.50
Strathavon Ext.38
Sandown Ext.34
Morningside Ext.65
Sandown Ext.23
Morningside Ext.55
Strathavon Ext.29
Strathavon Ext.30
Sandown Ext.46
Sandown Ext.53
Sandown Ext.12
Sandown Ext.44
Dennehof
Hurlingham Ext.7
Hurlingham Ext.6
Atholl Ext.20
Hyde Park Ext.39
Hyde Park Ext.24
Hyde Park Ext.42
Morningside Ext.142
Morningside Ext.21
Morningside Ext.123
Morningside Ext.59
Hyde Park Ext.32
Morningside Ext.6
Sandown Ext.15
Sandown Ext.11
Sandown Ext.18
Strathavon A.H.
Bryanston Ext.80
River Club Ext.20
Hyde Park Ext.23
Hurlingham Ext.9
Duxberry
Morningside Ext.108
Morningside Ext.40
Morningside Ext.129
Morningside Ext.54
Morningside Ext.96
Morningside Ext.185
Hyde Park Ext.89
Hyde Park Ext.47
Hyde Park Ext.73
Hyde Park Ext.59
Hyde Park Ext.22
Hyde Park Ext.31
Atholl Ext.21
Atholl Ext.11
Strathavon
Willowild
Inanda Ext.4
Hurlingham Ext.5
Morningside Ext.7
Morningside Ext.186
Duxberry Ext.1
Bordeaux
Morningside Ext.175
Morningside Ext.60
Kramerville
Morningside Manor
Morningside Ext.53
Morningside Ext.81
Morningside Ext.38
Morningside Ext.24
Morningside Ext.37
Morningside Ext.9
Morningside Ext.8
Morningside Ext.102
Morningside Ext.58
Morningside Ext.106
Morningside Ext.64
Morningside Ext.63
Morningside Ext.41
Wendywood Ext.5
Morningside Ext.73
Morningside Ext.11
Morningside Ext.105
Morningside Ext.25
Morningside Ext.70
Morningside Ext.136
Wendywood Ext.3
Morningside Ext.144
Morningside Ext.84
Morningside Ext.3
Morningside Ext.13
Morningside Ext.157
Morningside Ext.113
Morningside Ext.36
Morningside Ext.89
Eastgate Ext.9
Eastgate Ext.4
Eastgate Ext.17
Morningside Ext.97
Morningside Ext.110
Morningside Ext.180
Morningside Ext.179
Morningside Ext.176
Morningside Ext.182
Benmore Gardens Ext.6
Morningside Ext.183
Morningside Ext.145
Morningside Ext.126
Eastgate Ext.23
Sandown Ext.47
Benmore Gardens
Dalecross
Benmore Gardens Ext.1
Strathavon Ext.37
Morningside Ext.39
Morningside Ext.5
Sandown
Sandown Ext.19
Sandown Ext.38
Dennehof Ext.1
Sandown Ext.54
Atholl Ext.19
Atholl Ext.9
Illovo Ext.2
Hyde Park Ext.40
Hyde Park Ext.45
Hyde Park Ext.52
Hyde Park Ext.78
Hyde Park Ext.82
Hyde Park Ext.51
Hyde Park Ext.56
Hyde Park Ext.94
Morningside Ext.170
Hyde Park Ext.112
Strathavon Ext.14
Sandown Ext.36
Strathavon Ext.40
Strathavon Ext.25
Wynberg Ext.4
Strathavon Ext.2
Sandown Ext.20
Strathavon Ext.34
Strathavon Ext.3
Strathavon Ext.35
Sandown Ext.51
Simba
Wynberg Ext.3
Atholl Ext.12
Sandown Ext.6
Strathavon Ext.11
Sandown Ext.5
Sandown Ext.3
Atholl Gardens
Atholl Ext.13
Atholhurst Ext.1
Barlow Park
Eastgate Ext.20
Strathavon Ext.43
Sandown Ext.56
Wynberg Ext.1
Morningside Ext.153
Morningside Ext.156
Morningside Ext.160
Morningside Ext.71
Morningside Ext.26
Morningside Ext.76
Morningside Ext.167
Morningside Ext.178
Morningside Ext.51
Morningside Ext.171
Morningside Ext.42
River Club Ext.18
River Club Ext.16
Morningside Ext.140
Morningside Ext.78
Morningside Ext.151
Hyde Park A. Settlement
Bramley North Ext.1
Chislehurston
Hyde Park Ext.44
Sandhurst Ext.6
Morningside Ext.94
Morningside Ext.12
Morningside Ext.22
Morningside Ext.124
Morningside Ext.18
Morningside Ext.56
Morningside Ext.44
Morningside Ext.45
Hyde Park Ext.110
Morningside Ext.138
Hyde Park Ext.28
Hyde Park Ext.55
Morningside Ext.166
Inanda
Sandown Ext.52
Sandown Ext.45
Sandown Ext.55
Hyde Park Ext.106
Sandown Ext.2
Sandown Ext.17
Craighall
Atholl Ext.5
River Club Ext.27
Eastgate Ext.13
Benmore Gardens Ext.3
Sunset Acres Ext.1
Sandhurst Ext.3
Sandown Ext.4
Morningside Ext.17
Wendywood Ext.14
Atholl
Atholhurst
Elton Hill Ext.5
Illovo
Benmore Gardens Ext.2
Hyde Park
Hyde Park Ext.21
River Club Ext.29
Littlefillan A.H.
Marlboro
Wendywood Ext.4
Morningside Ext.20
Morningside Ext.119
Morningside Ext.158
Strathavon Ext.28
Eastgate
Strathavon Ext.10
Strathavon Ext.23
Eastgate Ext.7
Atholl Ext.1
Atholl Ext.3
Atholl Ext.6
Glen Atholl
Atholl Ext.7
Morningside Ext.165
Sunset Acres
Strathavon Ext.1
Strathavon Ext.33
Sandown Ext.9
Hyde Park Ext.72
Morningside Ext.80
Morningside Ext.177
Hurlingham
Inanda Ext.2
Inanda Ext.3
Sandown Ext.24
Strathavon Ext.18
Strathavon Ext.31
Wynberg
Sandhurst
Hurlingham Ext.1
Hurlingham Ext.2
Hurlingham Gardens
Wendywood Ext.8
Glenadrienne
Clynton
Riepenpark
Sandhurst Ext.5
Parkmore
Elton Hill Ext.1
Wierda Valley
Morningside
Northernacres
Morningside A.H. Ext.1
Morningside Ext.184
Morningside Ext.88
Morningside Ext.66
Morningside Ext.52
Morningside Ext.79
Morningside Ext.103
Morningside A.H.
Morningside Ext.114
Atholl Ext.4
Sandown Ext.13
Sandown Ext.49
Hyde Park Ext.97
Morningside Ext.116
Wierda Valley Ext.1
Morningside Ext.169
|Lawley Reservoir
Ennerdale Reservoir
|Ennerdale South
Ennerdale Ext.15
Ennerdale
Ennerdale Ext.11
Ennerdale Ext.12
Ennerdale Ext.13
Ennerdale Ext.2
Ennerdale Ext.6
Ennerdale Ext.14
Finetown
Grasmere
Ennerdale Ext.10
Ennerdale Ext.5
Mid-Ennerdale
Ennerdale Ext.1
Ennerdale Ext.3
Ennerdale Ext.8
Ennerdale Ext.9
Lawley Ext.1
Lawley Ext.2
Ennerdale Ext.9
Lawley Estate
|Steyn City Reservoir
|Steyn City
Dainfern
Dainfern Valley
Dainfern Ridge
Parts of Diepsloot
|Berea Reservoir
|De Wetshof Ext.1
Observatory Ext
Oospoort Ext.1
Bruma
De Wetshof
Cyrildene
Bezuidenhout Valley
Bertrams
Lorentzville
Judith’s Paarl
Troyeville
More issues at Hector Norris Pump station
A week after maintenance started on the Hector Norris Pumpstation, it was completed on Friday. Work on the station, which supplies the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding areas, was scheduled for three days but was hit by several delays.
The station ran into challenges again on Saturday when an unplanned power outage from City Power impacted operations at it and Yeoville pump station.
“Pumping will resume once power is restored, and technicians from City Power are actively working to resolve the issue. We will provide further updates as soon as they become available.
“Please note, the ongoing repairs on the C12 delivery pipeline from Hector Norris Pump Station do not affect water supply to the Johannesburg CBD,” Johannesburg Water said of the disruption.
Johannesburg Water warned of low water pressure or no water in areas that get their water from the stations.
These may include
- Johannesburg CBD
- Newtown
- Selby
- Jeppestown
- Doorfontein
- Forest Hill
- Turfontein
- Rossetenville
- La Rochelle
- Turf Club
- Kenilworth
- Towerby
- De Wetshof
- Observatory
- Bruma
- Cyrildene
- Bezuidenhout Valley
- Betrams
- Lorentzville
- Judith’s Paarl
- Troyville
- Parktown
- Victoria
- Linksfield
- Glenhazel
- Rouxille
- Highlands North
- Sandringham
- Percelia Estate
- Fairmount
- Talboton
- Rouxville
- Glensan
- Dunhill
- Abbotsford
- Oaklands
- Melrose
- Cheltondale
- Houghton
- Waverley
- Saxonwold
- Hyde Park
- Illovo
- Parkview
- Killarney
- Craighall
- Hursthill
- Crown (Industrial)
- Fordsburg
- Mayfair
- Berea
- Forest Town
- Kensington
- Mountain View
- New Doornfontein
- Bramfontein
- Hillbrow
- Yeoville
- Malvern
- Amalgam
- Amalgam Ext
- Burghersdorp Ext. 1
- City West
- Crown
- Crown City
- Crown City Ext
- Crown Ext
- Crown North
- Homestead Park
- Micor Industrial
- Paarlshoop
- Selby Ext
- Albertville Ext. 2
- Coronationville
- Greymont
- Martindale
- Montclare
- Newclare
- Newlands
- Triomf
- Westbury
- Westdene
- Albertville Ext. 1
- Emmarentia
- Melville
- Richmond
- Greenside
- Montgomery Park
Water crisis: Ramaphosa promises action
President Cyril Ramaphosa last week spoke on the water supply crisis in his State of the Nation Address (Sona), acknowledging that urgent action was needed.
He promised that government would end water issues like it has power problems.
“When we go around the country, the elderly tell us how much they need water. The government will give them water … As we did with electricity, I know, and I am hopeful, that we will resolve the water crisis we have,” he added.
Wayne Duvenage from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) told The Citizen that the government was to blame for crisis it was now trying to fix.
“The root cause of most of the issues and crises that we face today is the result of poor planning and lack of accountability of leaders who lack vision and long-term planning, with many simply being out of touch with what is required to manage these environments,” he argued.
