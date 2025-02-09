7 water reservoirs critically low in Joburg amid warning of little to no water in these 370 areas

Meanwhile, taps in the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding areas may also be affected after a power outage at Hector Norris and Yeoville pump stations on Saturday.

Johannesburg Water has warned of little to no water in several parts of Johannesburg on Sunday as it battles high demand and unplanned maintenance.

Water levels at seven reservoirs and one water tower were critically low on Saturday evening, with the utility closing outlets overnight to build capacity for the following day.

“Our technical teams are actively monitoring all network systems, and despite the reconfiguration efforts, some systems are still unable to meet the rising demand,” it added.

At least 370 areas and more than 75 800 properties could be affected.

It also sent a message out to residents in the city explaining that water consumption had increased around 8% in the period between 24 December and 25 January, and asking for cooperation.

“We plead with residents to partner with Johannesburg Water to conserve water.”

These are the systems that are critically low, and the areas that may be affected:

Forest Hill Tower Bellavista Estate

Chrisville

Foresthill

Glenanda

Klipriviersberg Estate S.H.

Lindberg Park

Linmeyer

Robertsham

Turffontein

Turf Club

Gillview

Gillview Ext.1

Haddon

Haddon Ext.1

Kenilworth

Kenilworth Ext.1, 3

Oakdene

Oakdene Ext.1,5,13,14, 15, 16, 19

Rosettenville

Rossettenville Ext

Rosettenville Ext’s.2,3,4,5,6

Southdale Ext.2

The Hill

The Hill Ext’s 1,5,6,7,9,11

Towerby

Towerby Ext’s 1, 2,3,4,5

Towsenview

Towsenview Ext.2

West Turffontein

West Turffontein Ext.2

Winchester Hills Ext 3 Doornkop Reservoir Thulani Ext.2

Lufhereng Ext.1

Dobsonville Ext.9

Thulani Ext.1

Thulani

Doornkop Ext.3

Protea Glen Ext.1

Protea Glen Ext.2

Protea Glen Ext.4

Doornkop Ext.1

Doornkop

Protea City

Dobsonville Gardens

Doornkop Ext.2

Protea Glen

Protea Glen Ext.7

Protea Glen Ext.8

Lufhereng Jabulani Reservoir Tladi

Moroka North

Dube Ext.2

Chiawelo Ext.1

Jabavu Central Western

Mofolo South Ext.1

Orlando West

Molapo

Klipspruit Ext.2

Phiri

Senaoane

Chiawelo

Dhlamini Ext.2

Jabavu Ext.3

Dhlamini Ext.1

Jabavu Ext.1

Jabavu

Dhlamini Ext.5

Dhlamini Ext.4

Dhlamini

Moletsane

Chiawelo Ext.2

Mapetla Ext.1

Mapetla

Orlando West Ext

Chiawelo Ext.3

Protea North Ext.1

Moroka

Jabulani

Jabulani Ext.1

Jabavu Central Western Ext.1

Dube

Mofolo South

Jabavu Ext.2

Mofolo Central Illovo Reservoir Sandown Ext.50

Willowild Ext.2

Willowild Ext.1

Hyde Park Ext.43

Morningside Ext.35

Morningside Ext.163

Morningside Ext.132

Morningside Ext.86

Morningside Ext.87

Morningside Ext.148

Morningside Ext.75

Morningside Ext.127

Morningside Ext.115

Morningside Ext.109

Morningside Ext.107

River Club Ext.15

Morningside Ext.147

Morningside Ext.137

Morningside Ext.83

Morningside Ext.74

River Club Ext.17

Morningside Ext.135

Morningside Ext.10

Morningside Ext.82

Morningside Ext.43

Morningside Ext.49

Morningside Ext.34

Morningside Ext.57

Eastgate Ext.12

Morningside Ext.29

Parkmore Ext.1

Morningside Hills

Strathavon Ext.7

Hurl Park

Strathavon Ext.17

Morningside Ext.48

Morningside Ext.15

Strathavon Ext.8

Morningside Ext.91

Strathavon Ext.26

Strathavon Ext.6

Morningside Ext.4

Strathavon Ext.22

Strathavon Ext.15

Morningside Ext.121

Morningside Ext.30

Strathavon Ext.32

Strathavon Ext.12

Strathavon Ext.4

Strathavon Ext.16

Morningside Ext.27

Sandown Ext.7

Strathavon Ext.39

Strathavon Ext.5

Morningside Ext.72

Sandown Ext.10

Strathavon Ext.13

Morningside Ext.50

Strathavon Ext.38

Sandown Ext.34

Morningside Ext.65

Sandown Ext.23

Morningside Ext.55

Strathavon Ext.29

Strathavon Ext.30

Sandown Ext.46

Sandown Ext.53

Sandown Ext.12

Sandown Ext.44

Dennehof

Hurlingham Ext.7

Hurlingham Ext.6

Atholl Ext.20

Hyde Park Ext.39

Hyde Park Ext.24

Hyde Park Ext.42

Morningside Ext.142

Morningside Ext.21

Morningside Ext.123

Morningside Ext.59

Hyde Park Ext.32

Morningside Ext.6

Sandown Ext.15

Sandown Ext.11

Sandown Ext.18

Strathavon A.H.

Bryanston Ext.80

River Club Ext.20

Hyde Park Ext.23

Hurlingham Ext.9

Duxberry

Morningside Ext.108

Morningside Ext.40

Morningside Ext.129

Morningside Ext.54

Morningside Ext.96

Morningside Ext.185

Hyde Park Ext.89

Hyde Park Ext.47

Hyde Park Ext.73

Hyde Park Ext.59

Hyde Park Ext.22

Hyde Park Ext.31

Atholl Ext.21

Atholl Ext.11

Strathavon

Willowild

Inanda Ext.4

Hurlingham Ext.5

Morningside Ext.7

Morningside Ext.186

Duxberry Ext.1

Bordeaux

Morningside Ext.175

Morningside Ext.60

Kramerville

Morningside Manor

Morningside Ext.53

Morningside Ext.81

Morningside Ext.38

Morningside Ext.24

Morningside Ext.37

Morningside Ext.9

Morningside Ext.8

Morningside Ext.102

Morningside Ext.58

Morningside Ext.106

Morningside Ext.64

Morningside Ext.63

Morningside Ext.41

Wendywood Ext.5

Morningside Ext.73

Morningside Ext.11

Morningside Ext.105

Morningside Ext.25

Morningside Ext.70

Morningside Ext.136

Wendywood Ext.3

Morningside Ext.144

Morningside Ext.84

Morningside Ext.3

Morningside Ext.13

Morningside Ext.157

Morningside Ext.113

Morningside Ext.36

Morningside Ext.89

Eastgate Ext.9

Eastgate Ext.4

Eastgate Ext.17

Morningside Ext.97

Morningside Ext.110

Morningside Ext.180

Morningside Ext.179

Morningside Ext.176

Morningside Ext.182

Benmore Gardens Ext.6

Morningside Ext.183

Morningside Ext.145

Morningside Ext.126

Eastgate Ext.23

Sandown Ext.47

Benmore Gardens

Dalecross

Benmore Gardens Ext.1

Strathavon Ext.37

Morningside Ext.39

Morningside Ext.5

Sandown

Sandown Ext.19

Sandown Ext.38

Dennehof Ext.1

Sandown Ext.54

Atholl Ext.19

Atholl Ext.9

Illovo Ext.2

Hyde Park Ext.40

Hyde Park Ext.45

Hyde Park Ext.52

Hyde Park Ext.78

Hyde Park Ext.82

Hyde Park Ext.51

Hyde Park Ext.56

Hyde Park Ext.94

Morningside Ext.170

Hyde Park Ext.112

Strathavon Ext.14

Sandown Ext.36

Strathavon Ext.40

Strathavon Ext.25

Wynberg Ext.4

Strathavon Ext.2

Sandown Ext.20

Strathavon Ext.34

Strathavon Ext.3

Strathavon Ext.35

Sandown Ext.51

Simba

Wynberg Ext.3

Atholl Ext.12

Sandown Ext.6

Strathavon Ext.11

Sandown Ext.5

Sandown Ext.3

Atholl Gardens

Atholl Ext.13

Atholhurst Ext.1

Barlow Park

Eastgate Ext.20

Strathavon Ext.43

Sandown Ext.56

Wynberg Ext.1

Morningside Ext.153

Morningside Ext.156

Morningside Ext.160

Morningside Ext.71

Morningside Ext.26

Morningside Ext.76

Morningside Ext.167

Morningside Ext.178

Morningside Ext.51

Morningside Ext.171

Morningside Ext.42

River Club Ext.18

River Club Ext.16

Morningside Ext.140

Morningside Ext.78

Morningside Ext.151

Hyde Park A. Settlement

Bramley North Ext.1

Chislehurston

Hyde Park Ext.44

Sandhurst Ext.6

Morningside Ext.94

Morningside Ext.12

Morningside Ext.22

Morningside Ext.124

Morningside Ext.18

Morningside Ext.56

Morningside Ext.44

Morningside Ext.45

Hyde Park Ext.110

Morningside Ext.138

Hyde Park Ext.28

Hyde Park Ext.55

Morningside Ext.166

Inanda

Sandown Ext.52

Sandown Ext.45

Sandown Ext.55

Hyde Park Ext.106

Sandown Ext.2

Sandown Ext.17

Craighall

Atholl Ext.5

River Club Ext.27

Eastgate Ext.13

Benmore Gardens Ext.3

Sunset Acres Ext.1

Sandhurst Ext.3

Sandown Ext.4

Morningside Ext.17

Wendywood Ext.14

Atholl

Atholhurst

Elton Hill Ext.5

Illovo

Benmore Gardens Ext.2

Hyde Park

Hyde Park Ext.21

River Club Ext.29

Littlefillan A.H.

Marlboro

Wendywood Ext.4

Morningside Ext.20

Morningside Ext.119

Morningside Ext.158

Strathavon Ext.28

Eastgate

Strathavon Ext.10

Strathavon Ext.23

Eastgate Ext.7

Atholl Ext.1

Atholl Ext.3

Atholl Ext.6

Glen Atholl

Atholl Ext.7

Morningside Ext.165

Sunset Acres

Strathavon Ext.1

Strathavon Ext.33

Sandown Ext.9

Hyde Park Ext.72

Morningside Ext.80

Morningside Ext.177

Hurlingham

Inanda Ext.2

Inanda Ext.3

Sandown Ext.24

Strathavon Ext.18

Strathavon Ext.31

Wynberg

Sandhurst

Hurlingham Ext.1

Hurlingham Ext.2

Hurlingham Gardens

Wendywood Ext.8

Glenadrienne

Clynton

Riepenpark

Sandhurst Ext.5

Parkmore

Elton Hill Ext.1

Wierda Valley

Morningside

Northernacres

Morningside A.H. Ext.1

Morningside Ext.184

Morningside Ext.88

Morningside Ext.66

Morningside Ext.52

Morningside Ext.79

Morningside Ext.103

Morningside A.H.

Morningside Ext.114

Atholl Ext.4

Sandown Ext.13

Sandown Ext.49

Hyde Park Ext.97

Morningside Ext.116

Wierda Valley Ext.1

Morningside Ext.169 Lawley Reservoir

Ennerdale Reservoir Ennerdale South

Ennerdale Ext.15

Ennerdale

Ennerdale Ext.11

Ennerdale Ext.12

Ennerdale Ext.13

Ennerdale Ext.2

Ennerdale Ext.6

Ennerdale Ext.14

Finetown

Grasmere

Ennerdale Ext.10

Ennerdale Ext.5

Mid-Ennerdale

Ennerdale Ext.1

Ennerdale Ext.3

Ennerdale Ext.8

Ennerdale Ext.9

Lawley Ext.1

Lawley Ext.2

Ennerdale Ext.9

Lawley Estate Steyn City Reservoir Steyn City

Dainfern

Dainfern Valley

Dainfern Ridge

Parts of Diepsloot Berea Reservoir De Wetshof Ext.1

Observatory Ext

Oospoort Ext.1

Bruma

De Wetshof

Cyrildene

Bezuidenhout Valley

Bertrams

Lorentzville

Judith’s Paarl

Troyeville

More issues at Hector Norris Pump station

A week after maintenance started on the Hector Norris Pumpstation, it was completed on Friday. Work on the station, which supplies the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding areas, was scheduled for three days but was hit by several delays.

The station ran into challenges again on Saturday when an unplanned power outage from City Power impacted operations at it and Yeoville pump station.

“Pumping will resume once power is restored, and technicians from City Power are actively working to resolve the issue. We will provide further updates as soon as they become available.

“Please note, the ongoing repairs on the C12 delivery pipeline from Hector Norris Pump Station do not affect water supply to the Johannesburg CBD,” Johannesburg Water said of the disruption.

Johannesburg Water warned of low water pressure or no water in areas that get their water from the stations.

These may include

Johannesburg CBD

Newtown

Selby

Jeppestown

Doorfontein

Forest Hill

Turfontein

Rossetenville

La Rochelle

Turf Club

Kenilworth

Towerby

De Wetshof

Observatory

Bruma

Cyrildene

Bezuidenhout Valley

Betrams

Lorentzville

Judith’s Paarl

Troyville

Parktown

Victoria

Linksfield

Glenhazel

Rouxille

Highlands North

Sandringham

Percelia Estate

Fairmount

Talboton

Rouxville

Glensan

Dunhill

Abbotsford

Oaklands

Melrose

Cheltondale

Houghton

Waverley

Saxonwold

Hyde Park

Illovo

Parkview

Killarney

Craighall

Hursthill

Crown (Industrial)

Fordsburg

Mayfair

Berea

Forest Town

Kensington

Mountain View

New Doornfontein

Bramfontein

Hillbrow

Yeoville

Malvern

Amalgam

Amalgam Ext

Burghersdorp Ext. 1

City West

Crown

Crown City

Crown City Ext

Crown Ext

Crown North

Homestead Park

Micor Industrial

Paarlshoop

Selby Ext

Albertville Ext. 2

Coronationville

Greymont

Martindale

Montclare

Newclare

Newlands

Triomf

Westbury

Westdene

Albertville Ext. 1

Emmarentia

Melville

Richmond

Greenside

Montgomery Park

Water crisis: Ramaphosa promises action

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week spoke on the water supply crisis in his State of the Nation Address (Sona), acknowledging that urgent action was needed.

He promised that government would end water issues like it has power problems.

“When we go around the country, the elderly tell us how much they need water. The government will give them water … As we did with electricity, I know, and I am hopeful, that we will resolve the water crisis we have,” he added.

Wayne Duvenage from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) told The Citizen that the government was to blame for crisis it was now trying to fix.

“The root cause of most of the issues and crises that we face today is the result of poor planning and lack of accountability of leaders who lack vision and long-term planning, with many simply being out of touch with what is required to manage these environments,” he argued.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane