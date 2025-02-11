Nine-hour water outage ahead this week in Joburg: These are the areas affected

Johannesburg Water said alternative water supply will be available in the following areas.

Midrand residents will be without water for nine hours on Thursday as taps run dry due to maintenance.

Johannesburg Water has announced that planned maintenance in Region A on the corner of Smuts Drive and 1st Road is set to take place from 9am until 6pm Thursday, leaving residents without water.

According to the water supplier, this is due to the commissioning of new water infrastructure to improve service delivery in the area.

Areas affected

Halfway Gardens extensions 92, 37, 24, 73, 85, 41, 56, 95, 9, 19, 111, 7, 45, 62, 31, 133, 48, 84, 120, 127, 126, 46, 70, 74, 42, 135, 128, 67, 64, 96 – 99, 5

Erand Gardens extensions 130, 81, 106, 84, 83

Carlsward Estate extensions 32, 27

Halfway House extensions 2, 121,

Waterval Extension 4

Johannesburg Water said alternative water supply will be available in these areas:

CNR Van Heerdan and 7 th road

road Midrand High School

7 th Road and Harry Galaun Road

Road and Harry Galaun Road Springfield Road and 7th Road

Protea Glen maintenance

In addition, all extensions in Protea Glen are without water on Tuesday morning and supply is expected to resume later in the day at 7pm.

According to Johannesburg Water, this is because of the retrofitting of PRV components for “improved service delivery”.

Johannesburg Water said water tankers will be roaming in the area during the outage.

7 water reservoirs critically low in Joburg

Meanwhile, seven reservoirs and one water tower were critically low on Saturday evening in the city.

At least 370 areas and more than 75 800 properties were affected.

“Our technical teams are actively monitoring all network systems, and despite the reconfiguration efforts, some systems are still unable to meet the rising demand,” it added.

Johannesburg Water informed residents in the city that water consumption had increased by around 8% between 24 December 2024 and 25 January 2025.

“We plead with residents to partner with Johannesburg Water to conserve water.”

