80% of Gauteng’s R500 and R563 roads covered in sinkholes, department says

Sections of the road have been closed as a precautionary measure.

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT) has raised concerns about sinkholes affecting the R563 and the R500, after preliminary assessments indicated that over 80% of the road surface has caved in along a section of the R500, making it extremely unsafe.

This has led to the closure of sections of the road as a precautionary measure.

Assessing the full extent of damage

The GDRT said that it continues to assess the full extent of the damage before any possible remedies can be made, while implementing measures to maintain road safety at both locations and pursuing the necessary interventions.

Additional warning signage has also been put up to alert motorists approaching the affected areas and encourage caution.

The department indicated that it is sourcing additional funding for the rehabilitation work from the Gauteng Provincial Treasury.

Funding

This includes funding for technical and geotechnical investigations required to determine the appropriate rehabilitation measures.

The department also noted that it is in the final stages of discussing the appointment of a contractor to repair the sinkhole along the R563 Road, with a decision expected in the coming weeks.

While also highlighting the importance of maintaining safe and reliable road infrastructure, the department said it will continue to implement traffic accommodation at both sites while the respective processes are followed.

‘Exercise caution’

The GDRT said that traffic accommodation remains in place along the designated detour routes at both sites.

The department concluded by urging motorists to adhere to all road signage, reduce speed when approaching affected areas, and exercise caution when using the designated detour routes.