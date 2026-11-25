The protest erupted barely a month after the local government elections.

Protest action over prolonged power outages has brought parts of Johannesburg to a standstill, with residents blocking major routes in Pennyville.

The protest erupted Wednesday morning, barely a month after the local government elections, as political parties grapple with coalition talks.

Protest

Reports emerged that protesters stoned passing vehicles, prompting authorities to warn motorists to avoid the area.

Motorists travelling through Pennyville face major disruptions and traffic chaos.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) confirmed that both New Canada Road and a section of the N17 freeway beneath the New Canada Road overpass had been shut down as demonstrators took to the streets.

Alternate routes

The protest left commuters scrambling for alternative routes, with traffic officials warning that the situation remained volatile.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the department was monitoring the situation and urged road users to avoid the affected area wherever possible.

“We are advising motorists to completely avoid New Canada Road and the affected section of the N17 freeway due to ongoing protest action. Alternative routes should be used to minimise delays and ensure safety.”

Stoning

Adding to concerns, JMPD received reports that some vehicles travelling through the area had been stoned.

“Earlier this morning, reports were received of passing vehicles being stoned in the vicinity. We urge motorists not to attempt to drive through the protest area and to follow the instructions of law enforcement officers deployed on the scene.”

Authorities have recommended that motorists travelling between Soweto, Riverlea and Johannesburg South make use of Soweto Highway, Main Reef Road, Chris Hani Road and Nasrec Road as alternative routes.

Traffic

Fihla said officers had been deployed to manage traffic and monitor developments as the protest continued.

“Our officers remain on scene to regulate traffic and maintain public safety. Motorists are encouraged to exercise extreme caution, use the designated alternative routes and allow extra travel time for their journeys.”

Traffic congestion is expected to continue until the roads are fully reopened, with motorists advised to monitor traffic updates and avoid unnecessary travel through the affected corridor.