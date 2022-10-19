‘A blatant lie’ that John Block rejected Ramaphosa’s visit, says Northern Cape premier

Citizen Reporter

Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul has slammed as “a blatant lie” claims that former Northern Cape ANC chairperson John Block rejected a request from the premier and President Cyril Ramaphosa to visit him in prison.

Block was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of fraud, corruption and money laundering in 2015.

His name was brought back into the spotlight by Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Reverend Allan Boesak, who on Tuesday accused prison authorities of denying them access to Block despite having made all the necessary arrangements beforehand.

Sisulu said she was visiting Block as a relative, while Boesak was there as a pastor.

“We were denied the right to see him,” said Sisulu.

In a statement, the Department of Correctional Services said “no member of the public can ever be denied an opportunity to visit an inmate”.

“The 243 correctional centres across the country allow the public to make bookings to visit both remand detainees and sentenced inmates, with dates and times allocated for such visits.

“There is nothing in law prohibiting ministers from visiting inmates; however, it has to be stated that the same procedures meant for members of the public apply equally to the executive and individuals who may want to provide spiritual support,” said Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

Claims of political manipulation

Boesak said them being denied access to Block “reeks of political manipulation”.

“I was shocked. I thought there must be something wrong. I sensed that something sinister is happening,” he said.

Boesak even implied that Ramaphosa had a hand in allegedly preventing them from seeing Block.

He claimed that Ramaphosa tried to visit Block before but the former Northern Cape ANC chairperson didn’t want to see him.

“Block didn’t want to be seen to be supporting Ramaphosa,” said Boesak.

“If the same person who refused to see the president now says I do want to see Minister Sisulu, they will see it as Sisulu getting the benefit.

“They’re trying to prevent somebody who they think is influential from seeing Block.”

RESPONSE BY THE NORTHERN CAPE PREMIER, DR. ZAMANI SAUL ON THE UNFOUNDED ALLEGATIONS MADE BY DR. ALLAN BOESAK @SABCNews@eNCA @JacaNews pic.twitter.com/M0NSpEkKDF— Northern Cape Provincial Government (@NCProvGov) October 19, 2022

‘Blatant lies’

But the premier says it’s all “desperate lies”.

“The premier has visited John Block on several occasions and never made that a political issue. It is a blatant lie by Dr Boesak that there was a request by the premier and President Cyril Ramaphosa, to visit John Block that he rejected,” said Saul in a statement on Wednesday night.

“John Block is serving his time with humility and utmost dignity and should not be dragged into political games that stem from political desperation and opportunism that lead comrades to irrational behaviour and fabrication of lies.”

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde. Additional reporting by Gareth Cotterell