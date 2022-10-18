Sisulu and Boesak’s prison visit to John Block denied – they blame Ramaphosa

Gareth Cotterell

Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu on Tuesday accused prison authorities of not allowing her to visit former Northern Cape ANC chairperson John Block.

In 2016, Block was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment after being found guilty of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Sisulu claims that she and Reverend Allan Boesak were denied access to Block when they tried to see him at the Upington prison. She said not being allowed to visit Block was a “blatant abuse of human rights”.

Sisulu said she was visiting Block as a relative, while Boesak was there as a pastor.

“We were denied the right to see him,” said Sisulu.

According to the Tourism Minister, prison authorities said there is no provision in the law for a cabinet minister to visit a prisoner.

“They haven’t provided any reason other than that ministers are not allowed to visit prisoners. I explained to them that I was visiting as a family member.”

Department of Correctional Services denies claims

In a statement, the Department of Correctional Services said “no member of the public can ever be denied an opportunity to visit an inmate”.

“The 243 correctional centres across the country allow the public to make bookings to visit both remand detainees and sentenced inmates, with dates and times allocated for such visits.

“There is nothing in law prohibiting ministers from visiting inmates; however, it has to be stated that the same procedures meant for members of the public apply equally to the executive and individuals who may want to provide spiritual support,” said Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

Sisulu said she had made the necessary arrangements to see Block before arriving at the prison.

“Someone who is behind this is using their position to violate Block’s rights,” said Sisulu.

She added that she will support Block to sue the state if he decides to go ahead with legal action.

Claims of political manipulation

Boesak said them being denied access to Block “reeks of political manipulation”.

“I was shocked. I thought there must be something wrong. I sensed that something sinister is happening,” he said.

Boesak even implied that President Cyril Ramaphosa had a hand in allegedly preventing them from seeing Block.

He claimed that Ramaphosa tried to visit Block before but the former Northern Cape ANC chairperson didn’t want to see him.

“Block didn’t want to be seen to be supporting Ramaphosa,” said Boesak.

“If the same person who refused to see the president now says I do want to see Minister Sisulu, they will see it as Sisulu getting the benefit.

“They’re trying to prevent somebody who they think is influential from seeing Block.”

Parole list

Sisulu also alleged that Block’s name was removed from the parole list during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

“Nobody was able to disclose why his name was removed,” she said.

The Department of Correctional Services denied this.

“There were enquiries on inmate John Block being on the list of those who were granted parole, and it was clarified that he was never on the list as he did not meet the stipulated criteria,” said Nxumalo.