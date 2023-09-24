A receptionist, cashier run the Joburg property company – report

JPC board chairperson is also chairperson of MMC Mnisi's ANC branch in Soweto.

The Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) appointed unqualified and politically connected individuals to its board to oversee the city’s property portfolio worth R8,7 billion.

The group, which includes a person who has no matric, is said to be personally and politically connected to African National Congress (ANC) MMC for economic development Nomoya Mnisi.

JPC is a City of Joburg entity that oversees its 30,000 property portfolio.

It is struggling to run and maintain its properties, some of which burned down in recent months.

Dozens of the buildings are in the hands of slumlords who illegally collect rent from occupants.

Board made up of ANC branch members

Mnisi oversees JPC and according to the Sunday Times, some of the board members belong to her ANC branch in Soweto, while others are members from the West Rand.

The JPC board is chaired by Enos Sithole, a chairperson of a branch in Ward 129 in Soweto. Mnisi is a member of the branch.

Other board members include are Ntombikayise Tini who previously worked as a receptionist and sales representative, Ellen Rakodi who worked as a tollgate cashier and Rachel Rakodi, who only has Grade 11.

Reports last month detailed how she allegedly instructed the JPC to settle an R800 000 incurred by the ANC Youth League (ANC) at a Sandton hotel in July.

The Daily Maverick reported that JPC CFO Sipho Mzobe was told by Mnisi to pay the bill. She was ANCYL treasurer in Johannesburg at the time.

These revelations have reportedly riled up Mnisi, threatening to sack board members who disagreed with her request, reports the Sunday Times.