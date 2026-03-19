A six week old baby and four others declared dead after fatal taxi crash

'11 other patients were transported as well by private ambulance services. They were in serious but stable conditions,' said Ntladi

A devastating accident took the life of a six-week-old baby and five other passengers after a collision between two vehicles in Kempton Park on Wednesday.

Around 17 others were injured.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, when the nearest fire department responded to the emergency.

Lives lost and injuries

Upon arrival at the scene, William Ntladi, the City of Ekhuruleni Disaster Management Services (DMS) spokesperson, said that a Toyota Quantum with 15 occupants was involved in the collision with a double-cab Nissan Hardbody containing three occupants.

According to Ntlari, following treatment and risk assessments conducted at the scene, the toddler was declared dead.

“Both drivers sustained critical injuries, and they were transported as well to various other hospitals around the City of Ekhuruleni”

“11 other patients were transported by private ambulance services. They were in serious but stable condition.”

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Roadblocks

According to reports, the accident took place on Nine Road, before First Avenue in Bredell.

Around 4pm on Wednesday, the spokesperson confirmed that both vehicles were still on the road, prompting temporary road closures to allow emergency response and scene clearing.

Ntlari said the cause of the accident is still undetermined at this stage, and investigations are ongoing.

The National Transport Conference

This incident occurred on the last day of the National Transport Conference, where discussions around transportation in South Africa and challenges, specifically in the taxi industry, took place.

According to the South African National Taxi Council Organisation (Santaco), efforts are underway to address the issues faced by operators and commuters.

There has been no official comment on the fatalities that took place over the last week, despite the emphasis that safety efforts are underway.

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