KZN killer jailed for life after brutal murder of 13‑year‑old over taxi fare

The taxi driver struck the child with his vehicle and, after knocking her to the ground, drove over her with both tyres, causing fatal injuries.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has hailed the life sentence handed to the convicted killer of a 13‑year‑old girl on the KwaZulu‑Natal (KZN) South Coast.

Goodman Bhekisisa Ngwane appeared in Scottburgh Regional Court on Thursday, 13 August 2026.

Taxi fare dispute

The teen was brutally murdered after Ngwane ran her down with his vehicle in Pennington, a crime the court heard was sparked by a dispute over taxi fare.

The successful prosecution relates to an incident that occurred on 05 May 2024, when the girl, her mother and other children were travelling to Pennington.

Along the way, Ngwane offered them a lift in his vehicle, and they agreed to pay him a fee for the trip.

Upon arriving in Pennington, the teen, her mother, and the other children went to an ATM to withdraw money to pay Ngwane.

Murder

However, the ATM was not functioning, and the girl’s mother was unable to withdraw any money.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said when the family explained the situation to Ngwane, he became angry and an argument ensued between him and the girl’s mother.

“The deceased and the others then began walking away, but Ngwane followed them in his vehicle, demanding that they return to the vehicle. They refused and attempted to flee.

“Ngwane pursued them and struck the child with his vehicle. After knocking her to the ground, he drove over her with both tyres, causing fatal injuries. The child died at the scene.

“The matter was reported to the police, and Ngwane was arrested the following day in the Malangeni area,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

Trial

During the trial, State Prosecutor Active Njakazi led the testimony of the teen’s mother, who witnessed the incident, as well as that of another eyewitness.

Ramkisson-Kara said the girl’s mother also addressed the court on the devastating impact the crime has had on her life.

“She testified that she continues to suffer trauma because of witnessing her daughter’s death and that the psychological impact of the incident has affected her ability to work, ultimately resulting in the loss of her employment.”

NPA committed

Ngwane was sentenced to life imprisonment and declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Ramkisson-Kara said the NPA remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of society and ensuring that perpetrators of violent crime face the full might of the law.

“The NPA commends State Prosecutor Active Njakazi, the South African Police Service and all role players involved in ensuring that justice was secured in this matter. This sentence demonstrates that those who commit violent crimes against vulnerable members of society, particularly children, will be held accountable.”