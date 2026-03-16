KZN taxi driver killed in head-on crash

Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found both drivers entrapped in the wreckage.

A taxi driver has been killed after allegedly driving in the oncoming traffic lane in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The head-on collision occurred on Saturday on the N3 Pietermaritzburg-bound near BP Oasis near Cato Ridge in KZN.

Head-on crash

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics responded to the accident just before 11pm.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos and carnage as they found that a taxi, which had allegedly been driving contraflow in the fast lane on the National highway, had collided head-on with a bakkie.”

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Taxi driver killed

Jamieson said paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found both drivers entrapped in the wreckage.

“Immediately, the eThekweni Fire Department was dispatched to assist. The taxi driver, a male believed to be in his thirties, had sustained fatal injuries, and unfortunately, there was nothing Paramedics could do for him, and he was declared deceased on the scene.

“In the bakkie, the two occupants had sustained serious injuries, and whilst advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise them, they were cut free from the wreckage by the eThekweni Fire Department,” Jamieson said.

Hospital

Jamieson added that once freed, both patients were “carefully extricated” and transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

“At this stage, the exact events leading up to this incident are unknown; however, Metro Police and Saps were in attendance and will be investigating further.”

KZN fire

Meanwhile, an industrial fire in KZN has been contained, preventing it from spreading to other areas where it could have caused severe damage.

The blaze broke out in Hammarsdale and tore through Inkulu Pipe Solutions at the Coveway Industrial Park on Sunday morning, leaving the facility completely gutted.

eThekwini Fire Services said they received an emergency call at about 10:26am about the fire and immediately dispatched firefighting crews to the scene to battle the blaze.

Despite the scale of the destruction, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

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