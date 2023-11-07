Accusations fly at North West municipality after non-existent Call Centre procured for R38 million

The Dr Ruth Mompati District Municipality is accused of diverting public funds away from their intended purpose.

Thuggery and theft of the highest order. This is how Aaron Motswana, chairperson of the North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee described the unnecessary procurement by municipal officials of a R38 million non-existent Call Centre in the Dr Ruth Mompati District Municipality.

The district municipality is accused of diverting public funds away from their intended purpose, causing a duplication of services and, in the Committee’s view, a gross waste of taxpayers’ money.

Speaking to The Citizen, Motswana said an initial Call Centre – that was established for ratepayers and residents in the area to call in and report various faults and shortcomings in service delivery – was put in place in 2011.

Previous EFF mayor’s tenure

He said that after this, another application was made for the procurement of a new Call Centre at a cost of about R38 million during the tenure of the previous EFF mayor, Tebogo Babuile, without adequate reasons provided as to why a new Call Centre was needed.

Not long after, Babuile was replaced as mayor of the region.

“After this time, Ronny Jonas was appointed the municipal manager of the region. It was in his outline of duties to check these procurement procedures and flag any shortcomings. [But] this was not done,” Motswana said.

Instead, the Committee said Jonas tried to defend the actions when he was approached about it.

The Committee noted that Jonas had a history of controversial decisions and actions, including a Labour Court ruling against him during his tenure at Maquassi Hills Municipality and irregular and fraudulent payments in Mamusa and Tswaing local municipalities.

Immediate action

The Committee is, therefore, now calling on Acting Premier Nono Maloyi to take immediate action to combat the recently uncovered corruption, fraud and wasteful spending within the Dr Ruth Mompati District Municipality.

They are urging the authorities to involve law enforcement agencies such as the Special Investigative Unit and the Presidency to initiate a thorough investigation and declare a proclamation on the Dr Ruth Mompati District Municipality.

Motswana stressed the urgency of arresting those involved in the creation of the non-existent Call Centre and recovering every cent spent on this wasteful endeavour.