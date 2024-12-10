Nephew joins IEC commissioner in R1.2-million fraud case, granted R20k bail

The case was remanded to 6 February 2025.

The nephew of Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) commissioner, Nomsa Masuku, has been added to the R1.2-million fraud case involving his aunt.

Ciniso Masuku made his first appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old now faces charges of fraud and theft related to allegations surrounding the misuse of a corporate scholarship fund.

Nephew in IEC commissioner fraud case

The charges stem from Masuku’s time as the head of the Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programme at Standard Bank.

It is alleged that she siphoned funds from the bank’s Adopt-a-School Scholarship Trust, a fund created to support underprivileged students, and directed scholarships to friends and family members, including her nephew.

According to the Hawks, Ciniso unlawfully benefited from the trust fund by receiving funds he was not entitled to.

ALSO READ: IEC to monitor commissioner Masuku’s arrest for allegedly looting R1.2m

“The accused handed himself over this morning and was processed at Johannesburg Central police station on charges of fraud and theft in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

“The suspect is charged alongside his aunt, Dr Nomsa Masuku and Mr Phillip Roux, who have since appeared in court and were granted bail of R20 000 and R10 000, respectively,” a statement from the Hawks reads.

The nephew was also granted R20 000 bail with conditions.

His case was remanded to 6 February 2025.

Details of the allegations

The Standard Bank programme, managed through the Adopt-a-School Scholarship Trust, was established to provide scholarships, bursaries, and awards to pupils from partner schools who met the criteria to further their studies at recognised institutions.

It is alleged that Masuku manipulated the processes of the trust by awarding scholarships to friends and family members without the committee’s approval.

Some of the funds were reportedly diverted directly into her personal bank account, amounting to R1.2 million.

The charge sheet states that Masuku allegedly transferred sums of R300 000 and R500 000 to Silver Arrow between 2012 and 2013, respectively, without obtaining the necessary authorisation, according to News24.

Silver Arrow is reportedly linked to Roux, a trustee of the Adopt-a-School Scholarship Trust, who is listed as a director of the company.

NOW READ: Nomsa Masuku: More arrests expected in R1.2m fraud case