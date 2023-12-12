Mashaba condemns assault of Soweto pensioner by drug dealing neighbours

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has condemned the beating of a Soweto pensioner, who was attacked after trying to take video footage of some drug dealers.

Pensioners horror

The pensioner, Zodwa Nhlabathi (71) was on her way back from a payer service last week when she and a neighbour witnessed some criminal activities not far from her house.

When Nhlabathi was spotted with her phone out pointing towards the alleged drug dealers she was attacked and beaten all over her body. A case of assault was later opened at the Jabulani Police Station in Soweto.

Mashaba’s shock

Mashaba said he was horrified by the incident and called for the police to arrest those involved.

“We have staged a march over this drug matter and we are back again and now a pensioner has been assaulted. Action SA will organise another march to the Jabulani Police Station,” Mashaba said.

Hospital had no painkillers

Mashaba said the pensioner had to be discharged from hospital early because there had been a shortage of painkillers.

“Making matters worse, hospital did not even have pain killers but we have a premier that is buying BMWs for Amapanyaza we have to be honest with ourselves as South Africans we are governed by criminals,” Mashaba said.

Pensioner happy to be alive

The Citizen spoke to Nhlabathi, who was still shaken by the incident, but she said she was getting support from political formations and civic organisations including Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo.

“I have received support from many people and I am grateful for that. I am still in pain and I am still traumatised because they slapped me and they threw me to the ground,” Nhlabathi said.

Nhlabathi said the latest attack by the alleged drug gang was not the first, she said the dealers had sought a protection order against her and laid charges of harassment against her but she later won the case in court. Her dogs were also attacked with fireworks and her house’s windows were smashed. The alleged drug dealers operate from a house on the street that she lives on.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police would be able to make an official statement once they have established the case number. The Citizen understands that there had been an arrest in connection with the matter.