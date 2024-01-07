Drugs disguised as artwork worth millions seized at OR Tambo International Airport

The drugs were headed for New Zealand

South African Revenue Services (Sars) customs officials have seized 23 kilogrammes of drugs with an estimated street value of R37-million destined for New Zealand at OR Tambo International Airport.

It is understood the narcotics disguised as moulded artwork was seized at the cargo sheds of the airport last week.

Drug artworks

Sars said the customs officers were doing conducting inspections rounds when they came across a box headed for New Zealand.

“The box contained items of moulded artwork, which looked suspicious. The officers used a narcotics test kit and some of the items tested positive for crystal meth, which weighed 10kg.

“A test by the South African Police Service (SAPS) on other items tested positive for fentanyl which weighed 13kg. The narcotics were handed over the SAPS for further investigation,” Sars said.

Warning

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter praised the vigilance of the customs officers who detected the narcotics.

“SARS Customs will spare no effort in stopping the export or import of narcotics and any illegal substance which cause so much pain and hardship for families, particularly their youth.

“Drug smugglers must know that our Customs Division is fully committed to this objective, and will act without fear or favour against those criminals involved in the drugs trade. They must know that they will face the full might of the law,” Kieswetter said.

Skin lightening cream seized

In December last year, the Border Management Authority (BMA) Port Health team intercepted a consignment of harmful products and unregistered medicine at OR Tambo International Airport brought on a flight from Nigeria.

Mmemme Mogotsi, spokesperson for the BMA, said the team intercepted 865kg of skin lightning products as well as unregistered medicine on Thursday.

Skin lightening products are prohibited in South Africa as they cause harm to the skin. The products came in a flight from Nigeria and will be destroyed.

“Unregistered medicines were also found and detained for destruction. Port health and environmental health practitioners work very closely with officials from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority who play an important role in advising officials on product identification and what steps to take,” said Mogotsi.

