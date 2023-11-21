More charges added to former Moja Love presenter Xolani Khumalo’s murder case

The TV presenter has been charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property.

Former Moja Love TV presenter Xolani Khumalo is now facing two more charges as the murder case against him was postponed to next year.

Khumalo appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

During proceedings, the state informed the court that the TV presenter, who hosted popular drug bust show Sizokthola, has been additionally charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property on top of the murder charge.

The matter has been postponed to 22 February for further investigation.

WATCH: Axed ‘Sizok’thola’ presenter Xolani Khumalo says he fears for his life

Speaking to a crowd of supporters outside the court, Khumalo expressed his gratitude for their support.

“Thank you for leaving your homes to come here. I truly appreciate it,” he said.

He confirmed that his case will be transferred to a regional court for trial.

He also announced his plans to continue fighting crime in Johannesburg CBD.

“The guys and I are going to rest because tomorrow we are going to Hillbrow to work. No matter what they try, we will continue to fight for a safe South Africa. They are trying to hinder our work, but they won’t win,” he said in IsiZulu.

Crew beats up ‘drug dealer’

Khumalo initially made his first court appearance in September after he handed himself over to the police in connection with the death of alleged drug dealer Robert Varrie.

It is alleged that Varrie died after an incident that took place in July, in which Khumalo and his TV crew severely beat him at his Katlehong home during the taping of an unaired Sizok’thola episode.

Varrie was declared dead at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus after the assault.

WATCH: ‘Sizokthola’ presenter Xolani Khumalo and crew attacked in Rustenburg

His partner, Eunice Raadt, previously told News24 that the crew stormed their rented room and demanded drugs.

Varrie allegedly gave the heavily armed men wearing balaclavas two packets of CAT worth R80.

According to Raadt, the father of her two minor children was then allegedly tortured until he soiled himself before being loaded into the crew’s van and dumped at the hospital.

‘I was just fired’

Earlier this month, Moja Love announced it had parted ways with Khumalo.

Khumalo told Drum Magazine that his wife left Moja Love on top of getting a new legal team.

“Moja Love has dumped me, so I don’t have lawyers anymore. Today in court, it will be the introduction of my new legal team that will be helping me on this case. What the channel did is unfair.

“However, I am now free, and I can operate the way I want to operate, and I am paying for everything now.

READ MORE: Moja Love respond to Jub Jub arrest

“How the channel acted was very unprofessional, they didn’t consult with me or give me a warning I was just fired without investigating this further. I have heard that they are going to bring back the show,” he said.

Khumalo is now working with the City of Johannesburg through his foundation in fighting crime in the metropolitan municipality.

City of Joburg Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku launched the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD)’s tactical reaction unit and the crime prevention and combating unit to assist police in the fight against crime, drugs and human trafficking this month.