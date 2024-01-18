ActionSA calls on government to build more boarding schools in townships

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba wants more boarding schools in the townships.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says South Africa needs to invest in building more boarding schools in areas such as Soweto.

According to Mashaba boarding schools were an ideal place to offer quality education and to deal with the moral conditioning of the pupils .

“If you look today 35% of our kids do not know who their fathers are this will help so that there are psychological interventions and we can have proper sporting facilities in these institutions,” Mashaba said.

Centres of excellence in the townships

Mashaba said these boarding schools would be well equipped to produce the best pupils in all fields.

“We should produce world class swimmers, rugby players these could be built in our townships in Soweto and in Ga-Ramotse village where I come from,” he said.

Mashaba said should ActionSA get into power in the upcoming general elections they would ensure that the plan for free boarding schools is implemented.

“We have to invest in boarding schools and schools in the townships. Before I die I want to make sure that the schools in Soweto are of the same quality as the schools in Sandton,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba also called for the return of teacher training colleges.

“The ANC closed down these colleges and now we have schools that are full of foreign teachers and fly by night colleges. When I was the mayor of the City of Johannesburg I was reporting schools that were operating without permits,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba said ActionSA was also concerned about a large number of schools that had been closed down in Johannesburg townships.

“It does not make sense I can take you to Soweto these schools are closed down and you have a situation where parents have to take their children to schools in places like Sandton,” he said.

According to Mashaba quality education was a key pillar to the manifesto of ActionSA.