ActionSA hosting policy conference to provide alternative in next year’s elections

This is ActionSA's first policy conference since it was formed in August 2020.

ActionSA will host its policy conference to provide an alternative in the 2024 elections from Tuesday, 12 September until Thursday.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said the conference is in accordance with the party’s constitution, where it will lay down policies for each impending general election.

A total of 614 delegates from all nine provinces, each of the 52 districts and eight metros will meet at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg, Johannesburg.

The conference will start at noon.

“This policy conference follows the participatory process that has become synonymous with ActionSA going back to its roots in the People’s Dialogue. The journey leading up to this conference has been an intensive three-year process.

“ActionSA has engaged with its members and supporters, industry experts, professionals, and ordinary South Africans to gather insights and solutions to address the most pressing challenges of our time,” said Beaumont.

Party’s first policy conference

Some of ActionSA’s policies will focus on dealing with the economy, health, and crime.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the policies will reflect the lived experiences of honest, hard-working, law-abiding South Africans.

“I am proud of the work that our members and supporters have done to make this conference possible. I look forward to continuing to work with you all to build a better future for our country,” said Mashaba.

“This is a historic event for our party, as it will be the first time that we will come together to vote on a set of policies that you, the people of South Africa, helped us develop.”

Hard labour for rapists and murderers

ActionSA last week proposed a mandatory punishment of hard labour for convicted rapists and murderers.

Beaumont said the proposal will look at measures to deter criminals from recommitting the same crimes.

“Hard labour is a requirement of those who have hurt South Africans that they may be involved in the process of rebuilding the society they deeply harmed,” he said.

Beaumont said the rights of offenders are often viewed as more important than those of ordinary citizens and victims.

“The minute you talk about crime, we talk about the rights of the perpetrators but what about the rights of the people who have been harmed? What about the society who have been harmed by the actions of these violent criminals who over and over again have proven they come out of jail to rape and murder again?” he asked.