ActionSA, DA to act against ‘traitors’ who voted for ANC-aligned coalition in Tshwane

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Cilliers Brink say they will hunt for the “traitors” who voted for the ANC-aligned coalition in Tshwane and remove them from their positions.

This after former City of Tshwane council speaker Dr Murunwa Makwarela was elected the new executive mayor of the metropolitan municipality on Tuesday evening.

Brink received 101 out of 213 votes, while Makwarela managed to secure 112 of the votes cast.

The voting took place via secret ballot.

Mashaba said he was disappointed about the election of the ANC-aligned coalition in Tshwane, and further condemned councillors who “betrayed” the multi-party coalition.

“Let me be clear. We will act decisively against any of our members found to be complicit.”

‘We will fight’

Losing candidate Brink said the DA would hunt for the traitors who voted for the ANC-aligned coalition.

“We’re going to identify the traitors and remove them, come back and the puppet mayor and the strings pulling him will be cut. We will fight for the residents of Tshwane. We won’t abandon the residents of Tshwane to a coalition of corruption,” he told EWN.

ANC chairperson in the province Panyaza Lesufi said although the party was celebrating the victory, he was also sad to be inheriting a “broken” municipality.

“We have mixed feelings because we’re inheriting a collapsed municipality. People will not judge the administration that collapsed the metro but the incoming administration. We will work hard to protect it and render services,” he told Newzroom Afrika.

‘No longer business as usual in Tshwane’

The EFF in Tshwane also celebrated Dr Makwarela’s victory, saying services would finally be delivered to the residents of the city.

“The election of Dr Makwarela ends the rollercoaster of the DA’s poor governance since taking charge of the municipality. The occupation of the mayoral office by Dr Makwarela means that it is no longer business as usual,” said the party in a statement.

“The townships are waiting for a good and reliable supply of electricity. The 220 informal areas of Tshwane need to be formalised. The people of Hammanskraal are still waiting for clean water. The Tshwane bus service has collapsed and run aground because of poor governance by the DA. Healthcare in the city has collapsed and crime increased exponentially because public safety is dysfunctional.”

It vowed to work to ensure the mayor advances the needs of the residents.

‘Let’s get the basics right’

Newly elected mayor Dr Makwarela called on parties to work together to “get the basics rights”. During his speech, he told Lesufi and President Cyril Ramaphosa he would soon be knocking on their doors for help.

“I believe God has called me for a purpose and it’s now time to rebuild the broken City of Tshwane. I will put the needs of the people first. Basic service delivery will be enhanced. I will embrace all political parties and work with each one of you in this House. Let’s get the basics rights,” he said.

