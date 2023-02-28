Political party funding: Two organisations donate combined R30 million to ANC

Citizen Reporter

The Electoral Commission has published donations in accordance with the legislative requirements on the publication of political parties for the third quarter of 2022/23 financial year.

The commission said in a statement on Tuesday that a total of five political parties have declared donations amounting to R40 050 925.54.

Donations

These are the donations:

ActionSA (ActionSA): R 4 680 000.00

African National Congress (ANC) : R 32 000 000.00

Democratic Alliance (DA): R 2 921 325.54

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF): R 202 600.00

Patriotic Alliance (PA): R 247 000.00

Donors

According to the IEC, ActionSA’s donations were received from three different donors, two of whom are regular donors to the party, namely; Martin Moshal (R3.5 million) and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) NPC (R180,000).

The third donor was an entity known as African Equity Corporation (Pty) Ltd, with a donation of R1 million.

The ANC also received donations from three entities, namely; Batho Batho Trust (R 15 million), Naspers Limited (R 2 million) and United Manganese of Kalahari (UMK) (R15 million). Both Batho Batho Trust and UMK made significant donations to the party in the previous financial year.

“With regard to the DA, donations were received from four different entities, namely; Fynbos Trust (R271 000), Ms. Karen Cramer (R250 000), Naspers Limited (R2 million) and Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) (R400 325.54). Karen Cramer, the three other entities have also made significant donations to the party previously.

IEC also stated that the EFF and the Patriotic Alliance’s donations were received from a single donor each. EFF’s donation (R202 600) was received from an entity known as Car Junction, while the PA’s donation (R 247 000) was received from one of the national party leaders, Kenny Kunene.

Furthermore, ActionSA and Patriotic Alliance (PA) are unrepresented political parties because they currently do not have representation in either one of the nine provincial legislatures or the national parliament. These two parties have, from time to time, declared significant donations received.

MPDF contributions

The IEC also said that no contributions were made to the Multi-Party Democracy Fund (MPDF) and in order to obtain more contributions to the fund, the commission has begun a process of engaging with a number of high networth citizens in order to introduce the MPDF.

“It is anticipated these planned engagements will yield positive result. Moreover, the increasing activity in the preparations of the 2024 may also provide additional impetus to contribute to the MPDF by these high-net citizens.”

