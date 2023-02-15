Mashaba and ActionSA dream of an ANC-free South Africa

Citizen Reporter

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba says that the party will be launching a campaign to engage South Africans about its South African dream, unlike Parliament which will spend this week debating President Ramaphosa’s ‘State of National Looting’ announced last week.

Mashaba said in a statement on Wednesday that ActionSA’s vision for an inclusive and prosperous future – free from the ANC will allow the party to unlock the potential of South Africa.

“This follows the successful launch of ActionSA’s South African Dream last week, at the factory where I launched Black Like Me in Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria, in 1985.

“This factory is symbolic not only because it is the site where I launched my business, but because this area is now a shadow of its former glory. Once a hive of economic activity, large parts of Ga-Rankuwa are now abandoned as a result of the failed economic policies of the ruling party.”

“This needs to change. We need to reignite the entrepreneurial spirit of our people, making it easier for businesses to grow, and ensure that all South Africans have an opportunity for upward mobility.”

Citizens have lost confidence in Ramaphosa

According to Mashaba, South Africans need hope and have completely lost confidence in the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa as it is crippled with issues which include load shedding, a cost-of-living crisis and increased service delivery failures.

He also said that even after seven States of the Nation Addresses (Sona), the ruling party has still failed to deliver on its most basic promises with the same breath, Parliament has failed the people of South Africa in its mandate to hold the executive to account.

“The truth is that, with polling showing that the ANC is now more vulnerable than ever – with some polls suggesting that may drop below 40% – for the first time, a real possibility is beginning to emerge that the ANC can be removed from government, and an ethical and competent coalition government formed that will prioritise the needs of our people.”

‘Not a pie-in-the-sky vision

“ActionSA’s commitment to the South African Dream is not a pie-in-the-sky vision of what our nation can become. It is an unwavering belief that there are better days if we unite behind a collective objective to fix South Africa.”

Mashaba also stated that if the party continues on its ‘current growth trajectory’ he has no doubt that ActionSA can assist in removing the ANC from power and play a leading role in establishing a viable and functional alternative to the status quo.

“These engagements will form part of a widescale public outreach process in the run-up to our inaugural Policy Conference later this year, where we will be finalising the solutions needed to make the South African Dream a reality.

Solutions from people not politicians

“We believe these solutions will not come from politicians, but the people of our country who deal with our most pressing challenges on a daily basis.”

“ActionSA has already shown what we can do when we are in government, from prioritising service delivery to all, eradicating corruption, introducing accountability and installing ethical leadership. We stand ready to take that difference to the whole of South Africa.”

