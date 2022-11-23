ActionSA lodges formal complaint against Mayor pertaining to power-generating proposal

Citizen Reporter

ActionSA has lodged a formal complaint against Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams for the alleged contraventions of the code of conduct relating to the Kratos Consortium power-generating proposal.

Proposal did not constitute procurement

On November 4, IOL News reported that a joint statement made by parties in the coalition, which included the DA, Cope, ActionSA, ACDP, Freedom Front Plus and the IFP, highlighted that the investigation reported that the proposal did not constitute procurement and therefore no alleged breaches of the MFMA were concluded to have taken place.

During a meeting of the national leaders of the parties in the coalition in Tshwane, held on November 4, it was concluded that a case exists for Williams to answer for in terms of the code of conduct, according to a statement issued by the ActionSA.

Investigation

“It was resolved that a complaint would be drafted by ActionSA and submitted to the Speaker of Tshwane for investigation and Williams indicated that he too would refer the matter to investigation. At this point, it is unclear whether Williams has fulfilled his obligation to refer his conduct to the Speaker.”

Complaint details actions

“ActionSA’s complaint details a number of actions by Williams and his office that we contend constituted violations of the code of conduct. It was found in a legal opinion that a case exists for Williams to answer in respect of these matters. Code of conduct violations are serious offences codified in legislation governing local government,’ said the party.

ActionSA said it has committed itself to following processes prescribed by the coalition of an investigation by the Speaker to be dealt with by the Ethics Committee.

Process will be vindicated

It is confident that its concern for the handling of the process will be vindicated upon the conclusion of this process, the party stated.

“The success of multi-party coalition is something to which ActionSA is committed in the City of Tshwane, but we must ensure that wrongdoing is acted upon wherever it is found and that it is not protected in the name of coalition.”

