WATCH: ‘Thuggish’ ANC members assault Speaker at Tshwane council meeting

Chaos erupted during the Tshwane Council meeting on Tuesday when African National Congress (ANC) councillors were caught on camera assaulting the speaker.

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams on Wednesday said the coalition government will lay criminal charges against the councillors.

Tshwane council meeting

‘Thuggish behaviour’

Williams said the coalition government “will not be intimidated by thuggish behaviour”.

He said the councillors “attempted to disrupt the proceedings of the Council with their aggressive and violent behaviour by physically assaulting Murunwa Makwarela.

[WATCH] This is clearly not the behaviour of councillors – it is the behaviour of violent thugs. City to lay criminal charges against ANC councillors for violent assault against the Speaker of Council. #TshwaneCouncil pic.twitter.com/wgSh8wDxmu— Mayor Randall Williams (@tshwane_mayor) November 16, 2022

“The Tshwane multiparty coalition government will lay criminal charges against ANC councillors for violent assault.”

In a statement issued by the City of Tshwane on Wednesday, it said “numerous attempts” were made to restore order to the meeting.

Makwarela reportedly sustained injuries to his head and back when ANC members prevented him from leaving the chamber.

Repeated threats

Williams said the perpetrators – whom he described as “violent thugs” – have been identified and the matter will be dealt with.

“Another matter worth noting is that the ANC has repeatedly made threats to take the City to court to challenge the use of online Council meetings,” Williams said.

“However, they failed to follow the legal challenge route and ultimately resorted to violence.”

Destabilising coalition government

Williams said the ANC is attempting to destabilise the coalition government by “preventing Council from sitting, with their violence that seeks to serve their own political interests”.

“Despite the violence and thuggery of the ANC, they ultimately failed. Council reconvened online and the multiparty coalition got on with the work at hand.

“The City of Tshwane multiparty coalition will not be intimidated by attempts to collapse Council. We will continue to defend our residents and push ahead with the work of Council.”

