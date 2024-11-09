EXCLUSIVE: Activist Devon Hofmeyr hits pause – family first in new chapter

'The fight for my people will always be close to my heart and I will never stop helping where I can.'

Devon Hofmeyr announced on Friday that he decided to end his career as activist. Picture: Facebook/Devon Hofmeyr

The activist Devon Hofmeyr, founder of the Bittereinders and former youth leader of the United Independent Movement (UIM) who was currently working as the director of the diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg’s organisation ToekomsFront, announced on Friday that he decided to step away from activism to focus on family, career and studies.

Speaking to The Citizen on Saturday, Hofmeyr said he had the privilege of being able to serve his people at the ground level for 10 years.

“Compensation for that was never on the table. It was my privilege. In this decade, I learned more than I could teach.

“From solo activist to the founding of the Bittereinders, then the UIM to the civil rights organisation ToekomsFront. It mostly felt like a dream, but I lived it with dedication and purpose,” Hofmeyr said.

The Bittereinders describes itself as “THE movement that unashamedly fights exclusively for Afrikaner/Boer interests. We will be free again”.

Devon Hofmeyr: Political career

Hofmeyr had a short-lived political career with the United Independent Movement (UIM) led by Neil de Beer, former national security advisor to Nelson Mandela and ex-uMkhonto we Sizwe operative. After resigning as director of the Bittereinders in April, Hofmeyr was appointed as the party’s youth leader, but was suspended in May after attending a uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party fundraising event with Liebenberg. He later resigned from his position.

Facing the elephant: ‘Why I joined Louis Liebenberg’s ToekomsFront’

“The elephant in the room is my recent path with Louis Liebenberg. There were questions when I announced that I would serve as director of ToekomsFront, founded by Liebenberg,” Hofmeyr said.

On the organisation’s Facebook page, it says ToekomsFront “was founded to be the voice of the voiceless in South Africa”.

“I understand why people have questions,” Hofmeyr said.

The Groblersdal saga

“After the Groblersdal saga, I was ready for a political career, which I embarked on with Neil de Beer and the UIM. Thanks Neil. I learned an incredible amount from you in my short time there.”

Hofmeyr and two other activists, Willem Petzer and Tewie Wessels, were arrested earlier this year in Groblersdal.

Together with the leader of the Bittereinders, Francois van der Merwe, they were charged with incitement to violence after a demonstration outside the magistrate’s court. They will appear in court again op 9 December.

‘Louis provided me with a platform’ – Devon Hofmeyr

“Louis provided me with a platform to continue my activism – which was more important to me than the slow gears of a political career. I took it immediately.

“He never dictated to me, and I was able to continue doing what I love immensely. And for that I am grateful. He treated me with respect and honor, and I will never forget that. I apologise if I have wronged anyone lately. It was definitely in my time of weakness. I would like to conclude by saying thank you.”

Hofmeyr refers to the Facebook page “Teen Devon Hofmeyr” where he faces a lot of backlash from the public. “It was difficult from me to always stay quiet about the comments people made.”

Activist bids farewell to ‘a journey of growth, faith, and gratitude’

“In 2014, I never thought that this would be such an incredible experience. Every march, orphanage, soup kitchen, nursing home, high school, elementary school and business made me grow as a person as well as my faith in our heavenly Father.

“It was a tough fight but worth every second. And for that I will thank you to death,” Hofmeyr said.

“I have made the decision to end my activist career. These are the hardest words for me and something I never thought I would say. Whether this is God’s will for me or not I will definitely find out in time.

“Until then, I want to make up for 10 years of backlog in family, career, studies, and faith for myself. I have full confidence in the current young leaders who serve our people, and I know that they will carry the torch high.

“I also pray for the leaders who are yet to come. That they will also fearlessly and shamelessly serve our people. This nation is exceptional and deserves better.”

