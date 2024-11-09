Top 10 stories of the day: Devon Hofmeyr hits pause | Ramaphosa on food poisoning | Soweto mutilated body

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, Devon Hofmeyr has decided to step back from activism, citing a desire to focus on his family, career, and studies, while President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured that the government is addressing the tragic deaths of children from foodborne illnesses.

Furthermore, the mutilated body of a 61-year-old man was found on a sidewalk in Emdeni, Soweto on Friday.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

News Today: 9 November 2024

Activist Devon Hofmeyr hits pause – family first in new chapter

Devon Hofmeyr announced on Friday that he decided to end his career as activist. Picture: Facebook/Devon Hofmeyr

The activist Devon Hofmeyr, founder of the Bittereinders and former youth leader of the United Independent Movement (UIM) who was currently working as the director of the diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg’s organisation ToekomsFront, announced on Friday that he decided to step away from activism to focus on family, career and studies.

Continue reading here

Ramaphosa slams ‘unscrupulous’ spaza shop owners amid food poisoning crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the nation that the government is taking immediate action to address the tragic deaths of school children caused by suspected food poisoning and other foodborne illnesses, with the matter being handled at the “highest levels of government”.

Ramaphosa was speaking at a presidential imbizo in Umgababa, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Friday.

Continue reading here

Mark Lifman: Who is ‘Johnny Bacardi’ and what happened at James Small’s Café Caprice?

Clockwise from left: Springboks rugby icon James Small, slain underworld figure Mark Lifman and Nafiz Modack. Insert: ‘Johnny Bacardi’. Pictures: Gallo Images and X

Ex-Springbok rugby stars, the battle for “the doors and drugs” at Cape Town nightclubs, notorious gangs and the assassination of an international steroid dealer may seem totally unrelated.

But in the developing murder case of Cape Town underworld figure Mark Lifman, they serve to illustrate just how far and wide the intricate web of organised crime stretches in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

Continue reading here

Joburg south water crisis ‘inhumane’ after weeks without a drop

Linmeyer resident Rozlind Strong with the 20l bottles she stores water in. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

‘I haven’t had a proper shower in days. We get a bit of water between 1am and 3am but sometimes it’s just dry,” said Johannesburg resident Rozlind Strong, whose area has experienced a water shortage for almost two weeks.

Strong, who lives in Linmeyer in the south of Johannesburg, said it’s frustrating.

Continue reading here

Soweto community points to heavy rains, load shedding after grisly discovery of mutilated body

Picture: Supplied

The mutilated body of 61-year-old Clement Radebe was discovered on a sidewalk in Emdeni, Soweto, in the early hours of Friday morning, sending shockwaves through the local community.

According to reports, Radebe had left his home on Thursday evening to visit a local tavern he frequently patronised, before meeting his tragic end.

Continue reading here

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: Eskom could switch off Joburg | Gauteng tuckshops closed | Weekly economic wrap