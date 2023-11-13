African leaders say embracing digital technologies can transform the continent

Ahead of the Africa Tech Festival 2023, speakers stressed the spinoffs from Africa’s digital potential.

Collaboration and finding synergies in embracing digital technologies could propel Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP) into billions of dollars, the ministerial forum 2023 heard in Cape Town on Monday.

Speakers addressing the gathering – ahead of the Africa Tech Festival 2023 – the continent’s most influential and largest gathering of technology and telecommunications – speakers stressed on spinoffs from Africa’s digital potential, with African Telecommunications Union Secretary-General (Atu) John Omo, saying inclusivity should be “a guiding principle as we shape the future of digital infrastructure”.

Said Omo: “I must note that it is also through the synergy of governments, private sector entities, research institutions, and international organisations that we can realise the full potential of our collective efforts.

“What this means is that inclusivity should be a guiding principle as we shape the future of digital infrastructure.

“We must ensure that the benefits of technological advancements reach every corner of society, leaving no one behind.

“In the spirit of innovation and adaptability, we must continuously reassess and refine our strategies.

“The digital landscape is dynamic, and our approach should mirror this dynamism.”

He said regular reviews and updates on African country policies and frameworks “will enable us to stay ahead of emerging challenges and capitalise on new opportunities”.

“We must establish mechanisms for continuous evaluation and improvement, ensuring that our digital infrastructure remains future-proof and resilient in the face of evolving technological trends.

“In navigating the complexities of Africa’s evolving role in this contemporary era, we must turn our focus towards constructing forward-looking digital infrastructure tailored to shape the continent’s future.

“Considerations must be made to accommodate in our strategies, transformative technologies like 5G,” maintained Omo.

In his keynote address, Huawei president for sub-Saharan Africa Leo Chen, said it was estimated that a national fibre-optic backbone could increase the GDP of African countries by up to 5%.

Said Chen: “Currently, the Ugandan government has planned a total of five phases for building the national backbone network.

“After the first four phases of the project, supported by Huawei, the all-optical backbone network in Uganda has covered 63 urban areas and connecting 1 408 government departments.

“Typical government services such as e-visa processing has been reduced from 22 days to four days.

“Let us also bear in mind that a coverage gap remains in the continent.

“Therefore, it is still important to cover more people through wireless connectivity technologies, such as 4G and 5G – through rural connectivity solutions.

Chen claimed that Huawei’s solution has provided network coverage to a rural population of 3.5 million in Ghana, “making distance education and telemedicine possible”.

South Africa’s Deputy Minister for Communications and Digital Technologies Philly Mapulane said digital infrastructure could have “a profound impact on the trajectory of a nation”.

“In South Africa, we have witnessed how connectivity has become the catalyst for innovation, economic growth, and empowerment.

“I recall stories of entrepreneurs in remote villages, armed with nothing but a smartphone and a dream, creating businesses that not only sustain their families but contribute to the broader economic landscape,” said Mapulane.

“It is about empowering our youth to access education and information at their fingertips, transcending the barriers of geography”.

He said the forum can shape the digital landscape of Africa.

“By collaborating and aligning our policies, we can harness the transformative power of digital infrastructure to foster innovation, drive economic development, and pave the way for a more inclusive and connected Africa.”