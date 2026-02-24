Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Cut the queues, bring on the digital ID

Picture of Kevin Ritchie

By Kevin Ritchie

Author

3 minute read

24 February 2026

05:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Given the much-storied woes with the sole licensing printing machine for our drivers' licences, it's logical to put everything in one place.

Cut the queues, bring on the digital ID

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

There’s a lot of hope every year in the president’s State of the Nation Address, glossing over the difficult bits with a whole bunch of promises that should come with the old E&OE (errors and omissions excepted) small print on ads, contracts and other legal documents.

One flicker of hope is the promise of a move towards a digital ID – and not just one that you could have on a smartphone, but a digital ID that could incorporate all the other details you need.

In the analogue era pre-1994, there was the so-called Book of Life, a compendium of hatches, matches and possibly dispatches: weddings, divorces, driver’s and even gun licences.

Given the much-storied woes with the sole licensing printing machine for our drivers’ licences (the backlog is apparently over half a million), it’s logical to put everything in one place.

Imagine what else could be easily accessible from a digital ID?

People used to joke about the Covid vaccinations being a plot to implant Microsoft chips in us, but if you’ve ever had to sit through a home affairs queue – which, in fairness, is on a continuing upward trajectory of improvement – you might have been tempted to get a QR code tattooed onto your forehead instead. A digital ID makes a lot of sense.

ALSO READ: Energy, education and home affairs: A few successes and promises from 2026 Sona debate

The government has even partnered with banks, because they are at the cutting edge of using biometric tests to determine the identities of their own clients, so it isn’t a huge risk to ask them to extend some of the home affairs services to those clients – especially since everything loops back to the identities contained in the national population register.

There are libertarians who will fight against this, saying it’s an unwarranted invasion of privacy – and they’ve probably got a point, much like the anti-vaxxers did during Covid.

But just like then, when those who didn’t want to be vaxxed had to stay at home to protect themselves and us, the same argument should apply now.

RELATED ARTICLES

If you’ve got a difficulty with someone pulling you over, scanning your ID card and seeing immediately that you don’t (a) have a valid licence, (b) have outstanding traffic fines, (c) haven’t paid your taxes, (d) don’t have the right to live in South Africa or (e) all of the above – then don’t leave home.

But for the rest of us, give us a break and slash the analogue red tape.

NOW READ: Digital ID scanning at Table Mountain National Park to distinguish between tourists and locals

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

digital Drivers Licence Home Affairs State of the Nation Address (SONA)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime SIU reveals ‘network of religious figures’ exploited Home Affairs for 20 years; Bushiri, Omotoso, 3GAR named
News Sibiya denies Witness F and Matlala’s testimonies about impalas
Politics Could Colleen Makhubele be preparing for Joburg mayor bid?
Courts Robert Mugabe’s son to remain behind bars, bail hearing set for March
News Here’s how many Saps officers are accused of sexual violence or rape across SA – report

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News