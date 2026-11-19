Gauteng health has moved to allay fears after allegations of surgical instruments being washed by hand at Kalafong.

The Gauteng health department has moved to allay patients fears following allegations of surgical instruments being washed by hand at the Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville.

DA Gauteng spokesperson for health Madeleine Hicklin says the party has been reliably informed that one autoclave at the Kalafong Hospital has been decommissioned, while two others are undergoing repairs.

Kalafong alarm as surgical instruments washed by hand

“Surgical instruments are reportedly being washed by hand rather than in automated washer-disinfectors, raising serious concerns about infection prevention and control in the hospital’s operating theatre complex,” said Hicklin.

She added patients who were undergoing surgery at the hospital faced an increased risk of infection and cross-contamination amid reports the hospital’s sterilisation equipment – including autoclaves and washer-disinfectors – is not working.

“These machines are essential for cleaning and sterilising surgical instruments such as scalpels, forceps and scissors using high pressure and steam to destroy bacteria, viruses and fungi.

“Even more concerning is the revelation instruments are reportedly emerging from autoclaves wet and being left to dry at room temperature before use.

“Wet instrument packs compromise the sterile barrier and create opportunities for contamination, potentially exposing patients undergoing surgery to serious infections,” she added.

Hicklin added the DA would table questions to Gauteng health MEC Faith Mazibuko in the legislature to establish how many autoclaves and washer-disinfectors are out of service, what maintenance has been undertaken, how long the Kalafong hospital has operated under these conditions and whether any patients have been affected.

Not a minor maintenance issue

“This is not a minor maintenance issue.

“It is a direct patient safety concern that could put people undergoing surgery at unnecessary risk of infection,” said Hicklin.

“Mazibuko must account for this failure and urgently ensure that the equipment is repaired and restored to full working order,” she added.

Gauteng department of health spokesperson Steve Mabona said there were no cases that can be linked to sterilisation problems because there was no sterilisation problem at Kalafong Hospital.

Nor have there been any cancellations or postponements related to the breakdown of sterilisation equipment, said Mabona.

He added that according to the Decontamination Clause 7.2 and the APPSA Guidelines, manual cleaning of instruments was permitted.

Contractor appointed to fix the autoclave

“The instrument washer has been functional until two weeks ago, when a faulty valve was identified. No instruments emerge wet from the five functional autoclaves,” added Mabona.

He confirmed a contractor has been appointed to fix the autoclave and a procurement process to source a new valve for the instrument washer was underway.

Last month, Hicklin reported that theatre temperatures were not suitable for some long and complex surgical procedures commonly performed at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital – for the second time in less than 12 months.

The Gauteng department of health said higher-than-normal temperatures experienced during summer have resulted in this situation.

The department added that five chillers would be repaired over six weeks, while one additional chiller would be replaced over a period of three months.