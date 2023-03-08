Parliament wants answers from De Ruyter about Eskom graft, will establish inquiry

Citizen Reporter

Parliament has resolved to establish an inquiry to investigate allegations of corruption and malfeasance at Eskom.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) met on Wednesday to discuss issues relating to Eskom.

In a letter, African National Congress (ANC MP) Bheki Hadebe asked Scopa to consider calling former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to appear before the parliamentary committee following his allegations of wrongdoing and criminality at the power utility.

‘Missed opportunity’

During the meeting, Hadebe said he was concerned that De Ruyter, before leaving Eskom, never raised these issues with Parliament.

He said he believed that the allegations “should not be taken lightly”.

Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa was also convinced that the committee needed to perform its oversight function on Eskom.

“I think it would be a missed opportunity by the committee if we do not consider [the allegations] seriously,” he said.

ALSO READ: De Ruyter could see Eskom CEO job was to ‘collaborate with criminals’

While MPs agreed to look into establishing an inquiry, Scopa decided to invite De Ruyter to elaborate further on his claims.

“Of course, Mr De Ruyter would be the first to appear and then assist in us structuring an inquiry however we move forward. That is important,” Hlengwa added.

A draft terms of reference for the inquiry into Eskom will be tabled next Wednesday.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) previously indicated that the party would write to the Joint Committee on Mineral Resources and Public Enterprises to demand that De Ruyter be summoned to give details on his startling revelations, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) called for an ad hoc parliamentary committee to be established.

ANC MP Bheki Hadebe has written to SCOPA for former @Eskom_SA GCEO #andrederuyter to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on the allegations he made of rampant corruption at the power utility. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/AQhB8yGHsb— #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) March 4, 2023

In an explosive interview with eNCA last month, De Ruyter disclosed that he had told a Cabinet member about corruption involving politicians as well as sabotage at Eskom, led by four crime cartels.

De Ruyter said he believed that the state-owned enterprise (SOE) was an ANC “feeding trough”.

According to media reports, much of the corruption within Eskom was related to coal theft and fraud apart from the rigging of tender processes.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head advocate Andy Mothibi has since instructed investigators looking into the alleged Eskom graft to engage with De Ruyter on his claims.

ANC threats

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) has decided to continue with its legal action against De Ruyter after challenging him to report his allegations to the police.

The ANC served the former Eskom boss with papers and gave him seven days to respond last week.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the governing party would allow De Ruyter to cause more damage to its “battered” image.

“What we will not accept is to be told that the ANC is corrupt without any evidence. The ANC has not sent any of its members to go and [engage in] wrongdoing [whether it is] at Eskom and anywhere [else],” Mbalula said at the ANCYL’s fundraising business breakfast in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

“So we can’t take responsibility and this attack on our integrity [as a party] which is already battered by individuals who simply go do business in their own right, but drop the name of the ANC.”

NOW READ: We can’t allow the ‘image of the ANC to be battered’, says Mbalula on De Ruyter’s claims