National shutdown: ‘Let history repeat itself, we are not scared,’ says Malema

Reitumetse Makwea

Following growing criticism over the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) planned countrywide demonstrations, leader Julius Malema said yesterday it will not be business as usual on Monday, as he vowed to shut down the entire country.

“We have no permit, we are going to protest not march,” Malema said. “What happened at Sharpeville [in 1961], let history repeat itself, we are not scared.”

He was addressing the public in a bid to mobilise thousands of EFF members, citizens and other organisations to demand an end to load shedding and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

“To protest, we do not require any permit from anyone, it is our constitutional right. Enough is enough. That’s why we took the decision to put our bodies in the streets,” he said.

‘There will be no national shutdown’

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe warned that police would be on high alert.

“There will be no national shutdown,” she said. “And we are assuring [people] that we have put measures in place to ensure the safety and security of all people.”

Malema slammed critics denouncing the EFF’s planned “mother of all shutdowns” and calling for him to be stopped, saying they were threatening his right to protest.

“I can tell you with ease. Let any boy or girl come and try to stop me. He will meet his maker. When he leaves in the morning, he must kiss his mother goodbye,” he warned.

Without mentioning names, Malema took a jab at Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlauli, formerly of Operation Dudula, who vowed to protect South Africa, prevent the shutdown and be at Ramaphosa’s side.

“They wake up every day on social media to film themselves threatening me. Only when I start threatening violence, all of you will be having voices,” he said.

Civil rights organisation AfriForum said the shutdown would be a complete failure and also noted its “more than 160 local neighbourhood watches were on standby to help protect communities in residential neighbourhoods, together with other security role players in cases where disruptions may occur”.

ActionSA also condemned the protest and urged government and South Africans to stop the EFF from plunging SA into anarchy with their proposed shutdown.

Mbalula slams EFF leadership

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula yesterday also condemned the march and warned the “red berets” to take responsibility for any loss of life, looting and criminal activities that may happen during its protests.

“To call on illegal activities to happen in our country; that we frown upon and condemn. We will be marching against the DA but we will never shut down or infringe on the rights of others.

“Those who want to march must march but to shut down the economy is anarchy in its highest order ” he said.

“We will take them on that, if lives will be lost on Monday, or shops will be closed on Monday, the leadership of the EFF must take responsibility. Shutdowns are not the solutions to resolving people’s problems in a democracy. A political party that claims it stands for superior logic. The rule of law must be defended by all patriotic citizens.”

Mbalula said EFF leaders could afford to lose their income for one day but many South Africans could not afford to.

“If they care about black people and their businesses, why don’t they allow them to open during their march?

“Businesses are being sent letters to shut down by a political party. The poorest of the poor will suffer because of this shutdown and then he [Malema] says he is fighting for the poor by shutting them down,” he said.

“You are organising anarchy and lawlessness in a democratic dispensation because you want to woo political support and want to plant the seed of an insurrection, a political strike in the country.”

– reitumetsem@citizen.co.za

– Additional reporting by Lunga Mzangwe