4 Mar 2023
We can’t allow the ‘image of the ANC to be battered’, says Mbalula on De Ruyter’s claims

Mbalula says the ANC is not trying to silence a whistleblower, it's only calling for evidence to be presented along with claims of corruption.

ANC secretary General, Fikile Mbalula briefs media at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 31 January 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The ANC has served legal papers on former Eskom chief executive André de Ruyter and given him seven days to respond, or “we will take further steps”, said the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula yesterday. Mbalula didn’t specify what the papers were, nor the demands, but he spent time at the ANC press briefing at Luthuli House stressing the party had a right to defend its reputation, legally. In a recent interview with eNCA, De Ruyter said he had raised with a Cabinet minister the allegation that another senior ANC leader was involved in the looting at Eskom, adding the minister...

