Eastern Cape PEC suspends Andile Lungisa’s membership for two years

The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has concluded its disciplinary process against Andile Lungisa, former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor.

Charges

Lungisa faced the ANC’s provincial disciplinary committee (PDC) after being charged for violating Rule 25.17.2. of the party’s constitution. The charges relate to his criminal record, attained for smashing a glass jug on an opposition party member’s head six years ago.

Lungisa, who was released on parole on 1 December 2020, was charged by the ANC after he was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to former mayoral committee member for transport Rano Kayser.

Suspension challenged

Lungisa successfully challenged his suspension to the national disciplinary committee of the party, but the province then successfully appealed that decision.

His party membership is suspended for two years of which half is suspended for a period five years on condition that he is not found guilty of misconduct. He must also pay a fine of R5 000.

Process run its race

Speaking to SABC News, the ANC’s provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said: “Therefore the appeal process has run its race. What is left of us as the PEC is to implement fully the outcomes of the NDCA. The recourse that they have is to approach the national conference if they still feel aggrieved about the outcomes of the of the NDCA, which is a process that will run parallel to the implementation of the outcomes of the disciplinary process.”

Lungisa said the decision is an attack on him and others.

“I will appeal that matter to the NEC, appeal that issue up to the national conference. What they will never succeed on the question of purging, they will never succeed, we will not melt like ice cream.”

