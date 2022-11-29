Getrude Makhafola
Western Cape ANC postpones conference to 2023 after failing to reach branch threshold

ANC branches in the province failed to reach the 70% threshold required to hold a provincial elective conference.

Western Cape ANC has postponed its elective conference to early 2023. Photo: Supplied.
The ANC Western Cape provincial conference that was meant to take place this week has been postponed to next year. The ANC interim provincial committee (IPC) said branches lacked the 70% threshold required to hold a provincial elective conference. The IPC had planned for the conference to take place at the end of the month. "The province currently sits at a total of 267 branches to date out of a threshold of 284 - 17 branches away from the 70% threshold required to hold a provincial conference. "The provincial conference will be held post the national conference in the first...

