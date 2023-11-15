ANC has turned its back on SA, says chief rabbi

Chief rabbi of the Union of Orthodox Synagogues Warren Goldstein has slammed the South African government, accusing the ANC of turning its back on South Africa. According to Goldstein, the government has lost its moral right to govern the country. 'ANC turned its back on the values of the Bible' In a video statement on social media, Goldstein said the ANC had turned its back on the values of the Bible and led the nation down a path of curse in its support of Iran and its proxies to destroy Israel. “It’s turning its back on our brothers and sisters…

Chief rabbi of the Union of Orthodox Synagogues Warren Goldstein has slammed the South African government, accusing the ANC of turning its back on South Africa.

According to Goldstein, the government has lost its moral right to govern the country.

‘ANC turned its back on the values of the Bible’

In a video statement on social media, Goldstein said the ANC had turned its back on the values of the Bible and led the nation down a path of curse in its support of Iran and its proxies to destroy Israel.

“It’s turning its back on our brothers and sisters on this continent, leaving them vulnerable to the attacks of the jihadist terrorist. That is part of the pattern of behaviour of rejecting the values of the Bible. We know what those values are,” he said.

The ANC did not respond to requests for comment.

ALSO READ: Israel blocks pro-Iranian Al Mayadeen TV websites

‘Government not focusing on its priorities’

Political analyst Levy Ndou said if someone stated a government was not focusing on its priorities, then it should be based on a balance.

The suggestion everybody had abandoned their responsibility and was focusing on Palestine and Israel was not entirely correct.

“The government has different departments and different departments have got their own priorities,” he said.

As to the Israel and Gaza war, Ndou said as long as the conflict between Israel and Palestine was not resolved, “we are constantly going to get divergent views because it appears as if the entire world is divided on the sides they have to take and it’s also the case in South Africa”.

The conflict in the Middle East continues after 240 hostages were taken by Hamas militants during the 7 October attack on Israel, which killed about 1 200 people, mainly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

ALSO READ: EU calls for ‘meaningful’ pauses in Gaza fighting

In retaliation, Israel’s bombing campaign and ground invasion in Gaza had allegedly killed over 11 100 people, most of them civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

“Anybody who is for or against might be basing the argument on the historical background, which is informed by religion, politics, economy and social aspects,” Ndou said.

“So, anybody who has a position for or against would always have something to say to motivate his or her own position.”

Ndou added the ANC’s position on the Middle East war did not start recently. Even before coming to power in 1994, the party was a long-time supporter of the Palestinian cause and in particular, the Palestine Liberation Organisation of Yasser Arafat, who Nelson Mandela called an “outstanding freedom fighter”.

“It has been there for a very long time. They believe in the two-state approach. That there should be Palestine and Israel, both independent…”

ALSO READ: GOOD calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza as death toll mounts

‘SA murders overshadowed civilian casualties in Gaza’

Quoting one of the 10 commandments from the Bible, “Thou shalt not murder”, Goldstein said in South Africa, 27 000 people a year were murdered, which overshadowed the civilian casualties even on the worst estimations of what was happening in Gaza.

“Thou shall not steal – this government has presided over state capture and since then, there has not been one serious, credible conviction of anybody, and noone has even been prosecuted except the political opponents of the president.”

Goldstein added the ANC had brought a curse on the nation because they have “turned their backs on God”.

“And therefore, people of faith in this country need to know that this battle for Israel is not about only Israel and the Jewish people.

“It is a battle for freedom in Africa. It is a battle for the values of the Bible,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Waving Palestinian flag neither antisemitic nor support for Hamas’ – Madonsela

“But I’m hopeful because I know that we are a nation of heroes. We are a people of faith. And already this government has lost the support and trust of the majority of South Africans.

“And it will continue to do so because it has lost the moral legitimacy to govern this country.”