Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza bombed again by Israeli forces as UN chief calls for immediate ceasefire

The attacks on Al-Shifa started hours after the US backed Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that the medical facility is a hub for Hamas.

An aerial view of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City before it was bombed by Israeli forces. Picture: Bashar Taleb/AFP

The Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza has been bombed again by Israeli forces.

Israel’s attacks on Al-Shifa started just hours after the United States backed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that the facility is a hub for Hamas.

Israeli forces entered the enclave’s largest hospital on Wednesday, targeting a Hamas command centre they say is located below thousands of ailing and sheltering civilians.

Al-Shifa bombed again

The Israel Defense Forces published what it said was proof of Hamas’ tunnels and infrastructure beneath the surface at Al-Shifa which it said justifies the bombing of hospitals, where Palestinians are seeking refuge and treatment in their thousands.

Doctors, human rights experts and analysts have rejected similar claims made by Israel and reiterated that hospitals are protected under international humanitarian law, according to Al Jazeera.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qudra, said “there are only doctors, patients and displaced people” inside Al-Shifa Hospital.

“We have nothing to be afraid of or hide,” Al Jazeera Arabic quoted al-Qudra as saying.

Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday that it holds Israel and US President Joe Biden fully responsible for Al-Shifa raid.

The United Nations estimates that at least 2 300 patients, staff and displaced civilians are inside the facility, trapped by days of fierce fighting and aerial bombardments.

Ceasefire

Secretary-General António Guterres has again called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Guterres has expressed deep concern over the extensive loss of life in Gaza, with a specific emphasis on the devastating impact on several hospitals.

I am deeply disturbed by the horrible situation and dramatic loss of life in several hospitals in Gaza.



In the name of humanity, I call for an immediate humanitarian cease fire. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 14, 2023

In a news conference, Guterres’ spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, relayed the UN chief’s urgent call for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the interest of humanity.

“The secretary-general is deeply disturbed by the horrible situation and the dramatic loss of life in several hospitals in Gaza.”

Israel attack

Meanwhile, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabi’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the targeting by Israel of the headquarters of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza.

“This is an extension of the series of Israeli violations of all international laws and norms. Furthermore, the Ministry expresses the kingdom’s solidarity with the State of Qatar against this blatant attack.”

The ministry also reiterated the rapid need for the international community to assume its responsibilities, and to put an immediate end to the violations by Israeli force and must be “held accountable in accordance with international humanitarian law for the crimes they committed against civilians, hospitals and vital facilities in the besieged Gaza Strip.”

Gaza bombing

Israel’s relentless bombing of the Gaza Strip killed more than 11 000 Palestinians, most of them women and children while over 2 600 people, including about 1 400 children, are reported missing, potentially trapped, or deceased beneath the rubble, according to the Health Ministry.

Tens of thousands have also been wounded, overwhelming struggling medical facilities as the humanitarian situation reaches horrific levels, compounded by the lack of food, water, fuel and electricity.

The relentless attack by Israel came after Hamas launched a surprise attack on 7 October, leaving 1 200 people – mostly civilians – dead while taking 239 people hostages, according to updated Israeli figures.

