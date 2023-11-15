Daily news update: Lesufi apologises to minister, 2nd Nkohla murder suspect arrested and Giyani water project corruption

In today’s news, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has apologised to the minister he warned publicly, a family claiming police merely stood around while UK holidaymaker bled out, and the Hawks have arrested a second suspect involved in the murder of ANC Youth League activist Loyiso Mabandla Nkohla.

We also look at and the SIU reveals irregularities and alleged corruption in the Giyani water project, the electricity minister becoming the acting finance minister, woman shot dead outside school, and no trophy for Saru office burglars.

Furthermore, shortcomings spotted in Mashatile’s son in law’s loans, a tornado hitting Bethal and Standerton, a radioactive safe that was stolen and Bavuma not at risk of being dropped.

Lesufi apologises, seeks meeting with minister ‘to clear the air and make amends’

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has apologised for comments that he acknowledged came across as “insensitive” and “threatening” towards a minister.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Photo: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda

Addressing a Sunday meeting of the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), Lesufi issued a warning to a minister, presumed to be either Police Minister Bheki Cele or Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola, saying that “his days are numbered”.

This happened amid debates around the constitutionality of the appointments of crime-fighting wardens, known as Amapanyaza.

‘Please help. He’s a good man’: Family claims police ‘chatted’ while UK surgeon lay dying

NHS surgeon Dr Kar Hao Teoh was tragically shot and killed in Nyanga, Cape Town, in front of his wife, mother and young son on 3 August while on a two-week holiday in South Africa.

Kar Hao Teoh, an orthopaedic surgeon at Princess Alexandra Hospital, in Harlow, Essex, died in front of his mother, wife and two-year-old son. Photo: Supplied/ Family photo

The family were on their way back to the Mother City after a day of whale watching in Hermanus and penguin-spotting at Betty’s Bay when police allegedly directed them towards Nyanga at the height of the violent South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) taxi strike at the time.

Second suspect arrested for murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla

The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team in Bellville arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of former ANC Youth League activist Loyiso Mabandla Nkohla.

Loyiso Mabandla Image: supplied

The Hawks arrested a 38-year-old suspect in Katlehong, Tshwane, on Monday. Nkohla was killed in a hail of bullets at Philippi railway station on 17 April 2023.

Giyani water project: SIU reveals irregularities and alleged corruption in R4.1bn project

An investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has identified a corrupt relationship between state-owned Lepelle Northern Water (LNW) officials, service providers and department officials.

Construction workers at the Nandoni pipeline project in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied

The SIU appeared before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to give an update on the investigations relating to the department of water and sanitation, specifically the Giyani water project.

The Giyani Bulk Water Project was started in 2014 and is yet to be completed.

‘Unviable project’: Report flags ‘shortcomings’ in loans granted to Mashatile’s son-in-law

A report released by Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development, Lebogang Maile, has flagged the loans granted to Nonkwelo Investments, a company owned by Deputy President Paul Mashatile‘s son-in-law, Nceba Nonkwelo.

Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sowetan/Bongani Mnguni)

Three loans were granted to Nonkwelo’s company, with an amount of R7.246,126 paid out for a project as part of the Entrepreneur Empowerment Property Fund Program (EEPF).

This programme aims to encourage entities owned by historically-disadvantaged individuals to participate in the affordable housing rental market, through ownership of residential rental portfolios.

Electricity minister Ramokgopa acting as finance minister

The Presidency has confirmed that Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is acting as the country’s finance minister in the place of Enoch Godongwana.

Acting finance minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

This comes after Godongwana was reportedly admitted to hospital with a serious illness, according to the Mail & Guardian.

Godongwana’s illness comes shortly after he delivered the Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

Woman shot dead outside school in Cape Town

Police have launched an investigation after a woman was shot dead outside a school in Strand, Cape Town.

A 58-year-old woman was shot and killed outside a school in Strand. Picture: iStock

The shooting incident took place on Tuesday afternoon.

A video shared on social media shows the 58-year-old woman’s body lying next to the school fence covered with a thermal blanket.

WATCH: Our Webb Ellis triumph is safe! No trophy for Saru office burglars

The coveted Rugby World Cup (RWC) trophy, the Webb Ellis Cup, is safe and sound after a brazen burglary at the offices of the South African Rugby Union (Saru) in the Cape Town suburb of Plattekloof on Monday night.

Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe holds the Webb Ellis Cup after the South African team’s RWC victory against the All Blacks on 28 October at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, Paris, Photo: Franck Fife / AFP

The break-in was confirmed by a Saru spokesperson on Tuesday.

“They [the burglars] entered the ground floor of the office complex and gained access to Saru House’s offices. All the trophies, which include the Webb Ellis Cup, are safe, however,” the spokesperson told Netwerk24.

WATCH: Tornado hits parts of Bethal and Standerton in Mpumalanga

There were no reported injuries after a tornado was spotted near the Eskom Tutuka Power Station in Mpumalanga.

Screengrab of the tornado that hit parts of Mpumalanga.

The twister hit several areas which were later battered by heavy storms that caused flooding between Standerton and Bethal.

According to Your Weather by AfriWx on Facebook, the Mpumalanga region between Standerton and Eswatini is notorious for tornado development.

Thieves unknowingly steal radioactive safe, posing lethal risk – police issue urgent warning not to open container

To the thieves who stole a safe out of a vehicle on Friday November 10, in Mulder Avenue, Sydenham, are being urged by the police in Nelson Mandela Bay to not attempt to open the container within the safe.

A radioactive isotope called Iridium 192. Image: supplied by SAPS.

According to the police, the container holds a radioactive isotope called Iridium 192 and if the safe is tampered with or opened, police warn that the isotope radiation blast to any person close to it could be lethal. They can be harmed from radioactive poisoning.

Unemployment rate decreases slightly to 31.9%

The unemployment rate decreased slightly 0.7% to 31.9% in the third quarter from 32.6% in the second quarter.

Image: iStock

According to the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) just released by Statistics SA, employment in South Africa increased by 399 000 jobs in the third quarter of the year, with 16,7 million people employed in the quarter compared to 16,3 million in the second quarter. The number of unemployed people decreased 72 000 to 7,8 million.

ANC opposes attempts to sow racial discord over BEE agricultural produce export rules

The African National Congress (ANC) has opposed what it called any attempts to sow racial discord and spread misinformation about racial quotas in trade export agreements.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development published new notices in the Government Gazette in October and November . Photo: iStock

This comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA) lodged a complaint with the European Union (EU) and United Kingdom (UK) trade offices over new South African agricultural regulations regarding export permits, which will prevent farms that are “too white” from being allowed to export to the UK and the EU.

Prince William dethrones Vin Diesel as the world’s sexiest bald man of 2023

A recent survey has found that The Prince of Wales, Prince William, is the world’s sexiest bald man of 2023.

World’s sexiest bald men of 2023 revealed. Prince William and Vin Diesel. Picture: Instagram.

According to an SEO agency, Reboot, this year, the Prince of Wales scored 9.88/10 once again, making him the sexiest bald man of 2023.

Reboot also revealed that the Prince’s smooth scalp scored 74% for the shine factor, his face scored 72% on the golden ratio and his voice an attractive score of 9.91/10.

Young people now prefer dupes to genuine luxury goods

A new study reports that Gen Zs and Millennials now prefer to buy imitations (“dupes”) than high-end luxury items, and that price is not the only reason.

Picture: Deagreez / Getty Images

Dupes are having a major moment right now. These low-cost imitations of luxury or high-end products are all the rage among young consumers, in the fashion, beauty, food, leisure and now even travel worlds.

Bavuma’s place in Proteas team is safe, as long as he’s fit to play, says Walter

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma is not in danger of being dropped for the Cricket World Cup playoffs, coach Rob Walter insists, despite his poor run of form at the showpiece in India.

Temba Bavuma will play in South Africa’s semi-final against Australia at the World Cup, provided he is fit. Picture: Sajjad Hussain/AFP

It remained unclear whether Bavuma would be available for South Africa’s semi-final against Australia in Kolkata on Thursday after he picked up a hamstring strain during their final group stage match against Afghanistan last week.

Bafana captain Williams sends ‘thoughts and prayers’ to absent Foster

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen WillIams has sent a message of support to Lyle Foster, the Bafana striker who is taking some time away from the game as he struggles with his mental health.

Ronwen Williams sent his team’s support to Bafana striker Lyle Foster at a press conference on Monday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

English Premier League side Burnley announced last week that Foster was getting the support he needs, until he can return to the first team. And Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, after talking to Burnley and their head coach Vincent Kompany, did not name Foster in his final 23-man squad for the upcoming 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda.

