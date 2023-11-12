‘Waving Palestinian flag neither antisemitic nor support for Hamas’ – Madonsela [VIDEO]

Israel faced growing calls to protect civilians in Gaza

Palestinian flags waving the in the wind in Cape Town during the Palestine march on Saturday – 11 November. Photo: X/NazierPaulsen

As millions of people across the world call for a ceasefire in Gaza, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has stressed Palestinians right to self-determination.

Israel faced growing calls on Saturday to protect civilians in Gaza as its battle with Hamas encircled the enclaves Al-Shifa Hospital, where an aid agency described the situation as “catastrophic.”

War

Officials in Gaza confirmed the death toll from Israeli attacks has reached more than 11 000, many of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The attack came after Hamas launched a surprise attack on 7 October, leaving 1 200 people – mostly civilians – dead while taking 239 people hostages, according to updated Israeli figures.

The war in Gaza has seen thousands of people in various cities across the globe take to the streets waving Palestinian flags calling for an end to Israel’s attack on Palestinians.

Waving Palestinian flag

Madonsela on X said waving the Palestinian flag is not being “antisemitic.”

“For those who do not know: Waving the Palestinian flag is neither antisemitic nor support for Hamas. It signifies support for the right to self-determination for the people of Palestine (beyond Gaza), under the two-state solution, which was a condition for the establishment of Israel.”

For those who do not know:Waving the Palestinian flag is neither antisemitic nor support for Hamas. It signifies support for the right to self determination for the people of Palestine(beyond Gaza),under the two state solution, which was a condition for establishment of Israel⚖️ pic.twitter.com/30WQ60VfCV November 11, 2023

ALSO READ: Israel’s Netanyahu should be arrested for ‘murder of women and children’ – Pandor

Screams from Al Shifa

Meanwhile, world-renowned Norwegian physician, humanitarian and Palestine activist, Dr Mads Gilbert has shared a video message on X calling on US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressing the horror of being bombed.

“President Biden, Mr Blinken, can you hear me? Prime Minister and Presidents of the European countries, can you hear me? Can you the screams from Shifa Hospital, from Al Awda hospital? Can you the screams from innocent people, refugees sheltering trying to find a safe place from the Israeli attack forces this morning inside the hospital

“Hospitals that are the temples of humanity and protection. When are you going to stop this? You’re all complicit,” shouted Gilbert.

Dear fellow humans? How can anybody watch this and not cry or be touched unless they have banished Palestinian people from the golden circle of human consideration to a status of less than human💔💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/RFneoc5pfA — Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) November 11, 2023

Commenting on the video, Madonsela expressed heartbreak at the situation.

“Dear fellow humans? How can anybody watch this and not cry or be touched unless they have banished Palestinian people from the golden circle of human consideration to a status of less than human,” Madonsela said.

ALSO READ: SA Jews for Free Palestine to join march in solidarity with people of Palestine