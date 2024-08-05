ANC Lekgotla: NEC leaders could be deployed to stabilise municipalities

The ANC has blamed service delivery at local goverment for their poor perfomance in the national elections

The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive (NEC) will discuss interventions to save some of the country’s unstable municipalities.

In a press briefing on Monday, the ANC’s acting spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi said the party noted that problems at the local government level were a contributing factor to the ANC’s poor performance at the national elections.

“What the Lekgotla will then do is that it will discuss specifically what are key interventions that are then required to stabilise local government beyond the leadership issue,” he said.

ANC intervention in municipalities

Godlimpi said the ANC had initiated a special task team led by former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau to look into the problems in municipalities.

ALSO READ: We formed GNU knowing the risks and opportunities, says Ramaphosa

“You go campaign to people, they tell you we have sanitation problems, we have water problems which are the stuff local government deals with. It means South Africans are no longer interested in the distinctions between the different spheres of government,” he said.

Godlimpi described the political situation in the City of Johannesburg as unsustainable. He said the NEC had received a report from the special task team on municipalities about the state of affairs in Johannesburg.

The City of Johannesburg has had at least five mayors since the local government elections in 2021

“As things are standing, the situation is unsustainable. Something has got to give,” he said.

Godlimpi said NEC leaders could be deployed to struggling municipalities to effect stability.

“There will be instances where an NEC member is deployed, there will be instances where a regional or provincial leader is deployed there is no one-size-fits-all approach,” he said.

ALSO READ: ANC ‘learned from its mistakes’: Mokonyane at NEC meeting [Video]

More changes are expected in the City of Johannesburg following a new agreement between Action SA and the ANC which could result in current mayor Kabelo Gwamanda vacating his position.

Gwamanda, an Al-Jama-ah councillor, benefited from an ANC-EFF coalition which placed a candidate from a minority party in the mayoral position.

The ANC-EFF coalition has now crumbled leading to uncertainty and more political horse trading.