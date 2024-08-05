WATCH: Unfazed Zuma welcomes new members to MK party

Malesela “King Sebetha” Mkonyama completed a 20-day walk from Polokwane to Nkandla to “reignite” the MK party's opposition to the elections results.

Zuma welcomed former National Freedom Party (NFP) secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe and Malesela “King Sebetha” Mokonyama to the MK party. Picture: X/@Patricia_Bantom

Former president Jacob Zuma seemed unfazed by his expulsion from the ANC as he welcomed new members to his uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) and informed party supporters of alleged vote rigging during the 29th May elections.

In videos circulated on social media, Zuma welcomed former National Freedom Party (NFP) secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe and Malesela “King Sebetha” Mkonyama to the MK party.

Mkonyama also completed a 20-day walk from Polokwane to Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal to “reignite” MK’s opposition to the results of the recent elections.

Watch Jacob Zuma thanking King Sebetha with a painting.

President Zuma thanked King Sebetha with a painting.



This is because he walked for 20 days, from Limpopo to Nkandla, about the missing MK Party votes.



Gwaza Mkhonto! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xmeglpu1h9 August 4, 2024

Votes stolen

The MK party in a post on X said Zuma thanked King Sebetha with a painting.

“This is because he walked for 20 days, from Limpopo to Nkandla, about the missing MK party votes.”

Addressing supporters in isiZulu, Zuma claims the votes were stolen.

“It’s our rights to let people know that our votes were stolen. If I don’t do that, the party will be referred to as a coward.”

Last month, during a visit at Unyazi Lwezulu Ebuhleni, the headquarters of the Shembe Church, Zuma warned that the Electoral Court case against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) was coming.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘The evidence we received amounts to an elephant’ – Zuma

Court challenges

Zuma told MK party supporters they have evidence that “amounts to an elephant.”

“Another thing that makes us retract the case for a while is that the evidence that we have received amounts to an elephant, it’s a lot/there’s plenty of it. Now, lawyers need to write all that down.

“These ones were saying it should end right now because they wish for those truths to be concealed. I’m adding to what my comrade is saying, the case is coming. There is no place where they did not rob. We now have the evidence,” Zuma claimed.

The MK party temporarily withdrew its case against the IEC saying the withdrawal was not an indication that it doesn’t have evidence of alleged vote rigging in the elections.

Zuma expelled

The ANC officially cut ties with Zuma last month after the party’s national disciplinary committee resolved to expel him following a disciplinary hearing held on 23 July in his absence.

On 16 December 2023, Zuma went against his party’s constitution and announced that he would not be campaigning for the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

He further stated that he would not be voting for the ANC but for the MK party.

ALSO READ: MK party to continue court bid to nullify election results