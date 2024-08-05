EFF condemns killing of regional leader Moshe Mphahlele

According to the EFF, Mphahlele was engaging in a “peaceful service delivery program” advocating for social housing when he was shot.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned the killing of its Regional Deputy Secretary Moshe Mphahlele.

It is understood Mphahlele was shot in a crossfire as police were dispersing a crowd, which had been protesting over the occupation of flats in Bramley on Sunday.

According to the EFF, Mphahlele was engaging in a “peaceful service delivery program” advocating for social housing when he was shot on Sunday.

Live ammunition

“During this peaceful engagement, fighter Mphahlele was fatally shot with live ammunition by reckless and irresponsible members of a security company which had no justification for using live ammunition, as the situation was calm and non-violent.

“Even more alarming is that this reckless shooting occurred in the presence of state security agencies. In the process, a number of community members were also wounded, among them a teenager who is currently in critical condition in hospital,” the EFF said.

The EFF said those responsible for his tragic death must face the full force of the law.

“The EFF is closely monitoring the situation and the ongoing developments. The EFF will not rest until those responsible for the death of our comrade are brought to justice.”

ALSO READ: EFF regional leader Moshe Mphahlele killed in service delivery protest

Investigations

The EFF has extended its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mphahlele and wished those injured in the incident a speedy recovery.

“The organisation has deployed its structures to support the family of fighter Mphahlele and the community of Johannesburg, Alexandra in particular. We call for calm and discipline among our members and the public as we seek justice.”

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba also conveyed his condolences to Mphahlele’s family.

I am this afternoon visiting the family of the late City of Joburg Cllr Moshe Mphahlele of the EFF, alongside @Cllr_Mthembu and @Action4SA Activists, to extend our sincere condolences.



I worked with Mphahlele when I served as the Mayor of Joburg and will remember him as an… pic.twitter.com/qLkXea8ZNA August 5, 2024

Meanwhile, City of Johannesburg Council Speaker, Margaret Arnolds said Mphahlele was a dedicated public servant.

“His life was tragically cut short in an incident that has left us all shocked and deeply saddened.”

Arnolds said the circumstances surrounding Mphahlele’s untimely death, allegedly involving members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), are currently under investigation.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ANC ward councillor Thabo Ngwenya gunned down in Mpumalanga