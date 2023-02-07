ANC unhappy as opposition parties ‘use load shedding to try unseat’ it

Citizen Reporter

On 6 February 2023, the African National Congress’ (ANC) provincial executive committee (PEC) in Limpopo held its regular meeting, and the electricity crisis was a point on the agenda.

The committee met to assess the state of the province and prepare for the provincial lekgotla.

ANC in Limpopo

The meeting was chaired by provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha, who emphasised the importance of supporting the call for unity and renewal in the ANC.

The Limpopo PEC received a report from the provincial working committee and took several decisions.

Electricity crisis

The PEC expressed serious concern about the ongoing impact of load shedding and called for the state to take all necessary measures to end it, especially since it was a talking point ahead of the upcoming elections…

“The PEC further noted that opposition parties are now using the electricity challenge as a political launching pad for the 2024 national elections in an attempt to dislodge the ANC,” the statement read.

The committee said it supported the ANC national lekgotla’s intervention mechanisms, as well as Minister Gwede Mantashe’s call for improving Eskom’s performance.

State of electricity in SA

South Africans can look forward to alternating between stage 3 and 4 rolling blackouts this week.

This after two generation units at Arnot and a single unit each at Camden, Duvha and Kendal were taken offline for repairs.

Meanwhile, concern was expressed over the increase of robberies during power outages.

Based on the data available, insurance companies have now suggested a strong link between power cuts and property crime.

ANC Provincial Lekgotla

The Limpopo ANC will host a Lekgotla from 13 to 14 February 2023.

The provincial lekgotla will be held to assess the state of governance and services delivery in the province and determine how ANC resolutions will be implemented in 2023.

“The current administration will have to account for the promises we made to the people of Limpopo and how far we went in terms of implementing promises, with a specific focus on water and roads infrastructure”.

Other points on the agenda

The committee said it welcomes the outcomes of the ANCYL Limpopo provincial conference and commits to working with ANCYL to mobilise young people in the province.

The committee said it noted the ongoing media onslaught against the provincial chairperson, Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, and calls for impartiality.

It said it had full confidence in Mathabatha and asked members to refrain from actions that could divide the ANC.

Lastly, the Limpopo PEC resolved to host the ANC Limpopo edition of the 111th Anniversary on 25 February 2023 at the Masemola Stadium in the Sekhukhune Region.

