‘You dare vote your own way’: ANC MPs must toe party line in Public Protector vote

The National Assembly will hold a physical sitting at the Cape Town City Hall this month.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has vowed to act against “ill-disciplined” MPs ahead of a parliamentary vote that will decide the future of the Office of the Public Protector.

The National Assembly will debate and vote on a report recommending the appointment of Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector.

Gcaleka, who has been the Acting Public Protector since the suspension of Busisiwe Mkhwebane, was identified as the suitable candidate to lead the Chapter 9 institution this week.

On the same day, MPs will also vote on the Section 194 Committee’s final report on the inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane was found guilty on all four charges of misconduct and incompetence, thus, paving the way for her likely impeachment.

All 400 MPs are expected to be at the sitting, which is set to be held at the Cape Town City Hall.

‘You will meet us’

With the vote only a week away, Mbalula set out rules for ANC MPs during a caucus meeting in Johannesburg on Friday, Sunday Times has reported.

The ANC secretary-general ordered that all 230 members be present at the 11 September vote and that they back Gcaleka’s appointment.

He told the caucus that he will not accept any explanation for missing the vote.

“The only acceptable explanation for missing the vote on the appointment of public protector Kholeka Gcaleka is if you are dead,” he reportedly said in the meeting.

Mbalula’s stern warning comes on the back of some ANC MPs – including Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma – refusing the party line in last year’s vote over the Phala Phala impeachment report.

The parliamentarians have since been referred to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee (NDC).

According to Sunday Times, Mbalula lamented the party’s seemingly slow pace in dealing with the “ill-disciplined members”.

“He issued a stern warning that come September 11, ‘You dare vote your own way, you will meet us.’ He said that if it means parting ways with those who defy, so be it.

“He was clear that there are those who have defied the party twice before and that they’ve been referred to the NDC to act on their ill discipline,” an ANC MP who attended the meeting at Gallagher Estate told the publication.

What is the process?

Gcaleka would have to be approved by 60% (240 votes) of the National Assembly.

This means the ANC will need 10 votes from other parties such as Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), who backed have Gcaleka, if all its 230 were to vote as instructed.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is expected not to vote in favour Gcaleka.

The process of looking for Mkhwebane’s replacement may have to be started afresh if the votes threshold is not met.

If appointed, however, Gcaleka will have to be replaced as the deputy public protector.

Meanwhile, the vote on Mkhwebane’s removal will require the support of almost two-thirds (66% or 267 votes) of the members in the National Assembly.

The suspended public protector’s seven-year non-renewable term ends in October.