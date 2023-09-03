News today: ANC ‘will win’, load shedding intensifies, Parly arsonist rejects psychiatric findings

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes President Cyril Ramaphosa saying confidently the ANC “will emerge victorious” in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, Ramokgopa warned South Africa to expect more and possible higher stages of load shedding, and Zandile Mafe‘s case has been postponed to November.

News Today: 3 September

Today’s weather update includes warnings for damaging winds and extreme fire conditions in various regions, as well as extreme sunburn risk in two provinces.

ANC ‘hasn’t failed,’ will win without coalitions

President Cyril Ramaphosa convened a high-level gathering at the Sandton Convention Center to discuss the future directions of the African National Congress (ANC).

President Ramaphosa engaging with the media on Saturday, 2 September, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Photo: ANC

Joined by a varied audience of editors, senior journalists, academics, and analysts, the president looked back at the party’s 2019 Manifesto to solicit input on what should be prioritised moving forward.

Ramaphosa began his address by emphasising the ANC’s commitment to involving the broader South African society in its policy and planning.

Election claims: ANC 'hasn't failed,' will win without coalitions – Ramaphosa

‘Intense load shedding’ ahead

Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has warned South Africa to expect more and possible higher stages of load shedding as Eskom ramps up maintenance on its units.

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: GCIS

Ramokgopa was updating the media on the progress made regarding the energy action plan (EAP) and provided a weekly generation outlook on Sunday.

The minister indicated that the planned outages had been part of Eskom’s winter strategy in addressing the gap between supply and demand of electricity.

'Intense load shedding due to planned outages' – Ramokgopa says Eskom to ramp up maintenance

Parly arsonist rejects psychiatric findings

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe‘s case has been postponed to November to determine his fitness to stand trial.

Zandile Mafe at the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town for pre-trial proceedings on 24 February 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

It was revealed in his last court appearance that Mafe had been declared unfit to stand trial, according to his psychiatric report, although his diagnosis was not disclosed.

The conclusion was made by two psychiatrists and a psychologist following his 30-day mental assessment at Fort England Hospital in the Eastern Cape.

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe rejects psychiatric report findings as case postponed

‘We were robbed?’ – Mangaung councillors fuming

Mangaung Metro councillors lashed at acting Mayor Gregory Nthatise over a robbery that only came to light on Friday when the metro sought approval to cover the R600 000 stolen from the municipal fresh produce market.

Photo: iStock

Planning and Economic Development MMC Nthabiseng Jonas told the council that R681,905 was stolen when the robbers overpowered the guards on 26 February.

Councillors fired questions at Nthatise, demanding answers as to why council was only hearing about the robbery seven months later.

'We were robbed?' – Mangaung councillors fuming over R600K robbery hidden from council

Brics: Risks in alienating China or the US

South Africa recently hosted a Brics summit. The event attracted international attention because the group has recently begun to emerge as a possible rival against US dominance of world affairs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Brics Summit at Sandton Convention Centre on 24 August 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

The US and China lie at the heart of this debate.

They are the two biggest trading partners of most African countries and both have strategic interests that they are determined to protect.

Brics: African countries face opportunities and risks in alienating China or the US

